Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CAS to rule on wrestler Vinesh Phogat's silver medal appeal before Paris Olympics 2024 ends

    Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's quest for an Olympic silver medal remains alive as the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has confirmed that a decision on her appeal will be made before the conclusion of the Paris Olympics 2024.

    BREAKING: CAS to rule on wrestler Vinesh Phogat's silver medal appeal before Paris Olympics 2024 ends snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 9, 2024, 4:22 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 9, 2024, 5:17 PM IST

    Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's quest for an Olympic silver medal remains alive as the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has confirmed that a decision on her appeal will be made before the conclusion of the Paris Olympics 2024. This follows her disqualification from the women's 50kg final due to being overweight by just 100 grams during the weigh-in.

    Phogat, who was ruled out of the gold medal bout due to the disqualification, filed an appeal with CAS seeking to overturn the decision. Senior advocate Haris Salve has agreed to represent Phogat at the CAS hearing.

    CAS has acknowledged the appeal but clarified that it cannot reinstate her for the gold medal match or conduct a second weigh-in. Instead, the court will consider the possibility of awarding her a joint silver medal.

    An official statement from CAS confirmed that Vinesh’s appeal, submitted on August 7, 2024, challenges the decision by United World Wrestling (UWW) to replace her before the final. Although the appeal does not include a request for urgent interim measures, CAS is expediting the procedure.

    “An application was filed at the CAS Ad hoc Division at 16:45 CEST on 7 August 2024 by Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat (the Applicant) in relation to the decision taken by United World Wrestling (UWW) to replace her, because of her failed second weigh-in, before the gold medal match of the Women’s Freestyle 50kg competition at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 that was due to commence at 18:15 CEST the same day (the Challenged Decision),” the statement from the CAS, issued on Friday, read.

    "The Applicant initially sought a decision from the CAS Ad hoc Division annulling the Challenged Decision and ordering another weigh-in before the final match as well as a declaration that she be declared eligible and qualified to participate in the final," the statement added.

    “However, she did not request urgent interim measures. The CAS Ad hoc Division procedure is fast, but it was not possible for a decision on the merits to be issued within an hour, bearing in mind that the Respondent UWW would have had to be heard first. The procedure is, however, ongoing and the Applicant has confirmed that she seeks the annulment of the Challenged Decision and that she requests to be awarded a (shared) silver medal," the statement added.

    "The matter has been referred to the Hon. Dr Annabelle Bennett AC SC (AUS), sitting as a Sole Arbitrator, who will hold a hearing with the parties today. The Sole Arbitrator’s decision is expected to be issued before the end of the Olympic Games," the CAS statement further informed.

    As the legal process unfolds, Vinesh Phogat's hopes for an Olympic podium finish remain intact, with a decision on the joint silver medal anticipated before the games conclude.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Athletics PM Modi dials Neeraj Chopra after Paris Olympics silver, enquires about injury; lauds his mother's spirit (WATCH) scr

    PM Modi dials Neeraj Chopra after Paris Olympics silver, enquires about injury; lauds his mother's spirit

    Hockey 'Adipoli': Sachin Tendulkar's praise for Paris Olympics bronze medalist Sreejesh goes viral, wins hearts scr

    'Adipoli': Sachin Tendulkar's praise for Paris Olympics bronze medalist Sreejesh goes viral, wins hearts

    Wrestling Paris Olympics 2024: When and where to watch wrestler Aman Sehrawat's bronze medal match? scr

    Paris Olympics 2024: When and where to watch wrestler Aman Sehrawat's bronze medal match?

    Pura mahaul badal diya Pakistani cricketers celebrate Arshad Nadeem's historic Olympic gold (WATCH) snt

    'Pura mahaul badal diya': Pakistani cricketers celebrate Arshad Nadeem's historic Olympic gold (WATCH)

    EXCLUSIVE: 'Upar waale ka haath Arshad pe tha' - Neeraj Chopra after settling for silver in Paris (WATCH) anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'Upar waale ka haath Arshad pe tha' - Neeraj Chopra after settling for silver in Paris (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Jaya Bachchan: Parliament controversies involving the Rajya Sabha MP RKK

    Jaya Bachchan: Parliament controversies involving the Rajya Sabha MP

    Centre stands firm on demand to display PMAY logo on houses despite Kerala's objection dmn

    Centre stands firm on demand to display PMAY logo on houses despite Kerala's objection

    Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba LEAKED on Tamilrockers, Movierulz and more RBA

    Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba LEAKED on Tamilrockers, Movierulz and more

    SEXY Photos: Bengali actress Madhumita Sarcar oozes HOTNESS; check out BOLD photos [PICTURES] ATG

    SEXY Photos: Bengali actress Madhumita Sarcar oozes HOTNESS; check out BOLD photos [PICTURES]

    Will not reschedule': Supreme Court refuses to postpone NEET PG 2024 exam gcw

    'Will not reschedule': Supreme Court refuses to postpone NEET PG 2024 exam

    Recent Videos

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon