Twelve Indian boxers, including eight women, secured their spots in the finals of the BOXAM Elite International 2026 in Spain. Led by Lovlina Borgohain and Sachin, India will be the most represented nation on the final day of the tournament.

Twelve Indians, including eight women and four men, will compete for gold on the final day of BOXAM Elite International 2026, following another session full of assured performances on Friday, according to a release. Leading the men's charge was Sachin (60kg), who extended his brilliant run with another dominant win over England's Jack Dryden. Over in the women's section, Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) stormed through to the finals with a unanimous victory over Wales' Rosie Eccles.

Held in La Nucia, Alicante, Spain, the BOXAM Elite 2026 has featured over 200 boxers from 20 nations. India (12) is the most well-represented nation in Saturday's finals-ahead of heavyweights Kazakhstan (11), Ukraine (5), and hosts Spain (4)-and is assured of at least one gold, with the Elite Women 54kg final being an all-Indian affair.

Indian Women Continue Strong Showing

India's women continued their strong showing with commanding semifinal wins across divisions, headlined by the confirmation of a gold in the 54kg category, where Preeti and Poonam will face off for the title. Elsewhere, Manju Rani (48kg), Nitu (51kg), Priya (60kg), Arundhati Choudhary (70kg), and Naina (80kg) all advanced to the finals with emphatic victories, underlining India's depth and consistency across weight classes.

Men's Team Adds More Finalists

In the men's competition, India added further finalists through dominant displays from Deepak (70kg), Akash (75kg), and Ankush (80kg). Deepak produced one of the session's standout moments by forcing a first-round RSC against Kazakhstan's World Boxing Cup Finals' silver medallist Nurbek Mursal, while Akash and Ankush negotiated tough bouts against Kazakh opponents to seal their places in Saturday's gold-medal contests.

Bronze Medal Finishers

India's campaign also saw several boxers finish on the podium with bronze medals after falling at the semifinal stage, including Pranjal Yadav (65kg), Kajal (65kg), Sanamacha Chanu (75kg), and Mankirat Kaur (80+kg) in the women's competition. Jadumani Singh (55kg), Mohammed Hussam Uddin (60kg), and Hitesh Gulia (70kg) secured bronze finishes in the men's draw.

BOXAM Elite 2026 - Day 4 Results

Elite Women

48 Kg: Manju Rani bt. Solomia Lyniv (UKR) 5:0 51 Kg: Nitu bt. Chuthamat Raksat (THA) 5:0 54 Kg: Preeti bt. Aya Hamdi (FRA) 5:0 54 Kg: Poonam bt. Ivy-Jane Smith (ENG) 4:1 60 Kg: Priya bt. Maud van der Toorn (NED) 5:0 65 Kg: Pranjal lost to Nazerke Serik (KAZ) 2:3 65 Kg: Kajal lost to Kayla Allen (ENG) 0:5 70 Kg: Arundhati Choudhary bt. Dunia Martinez (ESP) 5:0 75 Kg: Lovlina Borgohain bt. Rosie Eccles (WAL) 5:0 75 Kg: Sanamacha Chanu lost to Mary-Kate Smith (ENG) 0:4 80 Kg: Naina bt Guzal Sadykova (KAZ) 5:0 80+ Kg: Mankirat Kaur lost to Umida Sadykova (KAZ) RSC R1

Elite Men

55 Kg: Jadumani Singh lost to Makhmud Sabyrkhan (KAZ) 0:5 60 Kg: Mohammed Hussam Uddin lost to Keoma-Ali Al Ahmadieh (CAN) 0:5 60 Kg: Sachin bt. Jack Dryden (ENG) 4:1 70 Kg: Hitesh Gulia lost to Torekhan Sabyrkhan (KAZ) 0:5 70 Kg: Deepak bt. Nurbek Mursal (KAZ) RSC R1 75 Kg: Akash bt. Timur Nurseitov (KAZ) 4:1 80 Kg: Ankush bt. Azamat Bektas (KAZ) 4:0. (ANI)