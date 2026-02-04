India made an emphatic start at the BOXAM Elite International 2026, with World Boxing Cup champions Hitesh Gulia (70kg) and Preeti (54kg) securing dominant 5:0 victories on Day 1. Several other Indian boxers also advanced to the next round.

India opened its campaign in emphatic fashion at the BOXAM Elite International 2026, delivering a string of dominant performances on Day 1 of the prestigious tournament, which has drawn 214 boxers from 21 nations.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Headlining the Indian charge were World Boxing Cup Finals champions Hitesh Gulia (70kg) and Preeti (54kg), both cruising to commanding victories as India registered wins across multiple weight categories, a release said.

Hitesh was in complete control in the elite men's 70kg bout, dispatching the Netherlands' Finn Bos with a comprehensive 5:0 verdict. Calm, measured and incisive, the Indian showcased his trademark ring intelligence and timing to dictate proceedings from start to finish.

Earlier, Preeti set the tone in the elite women's 54kg division with a clinical 5:0 win over Kazakhstan's Aliaskar Symbat, combining sharp combinations with disciplined defence to shut out her opponent completely.

Indian Boxers Continue Strong Run

India's women continued their strong run with Prachi (57kg), Priya (60kg) and Kajal (65kg) all advancing in style. Prachi and Priya posted identical 5:0 victories over Spain's Vanesa Morell Ramirez and Canada's Alessia Mansuetto, respectively, while Kajal overcame Kazakhstan's Assem Tanatar 4:1 in a competitive contest.

In the men's draw, India piled on the pressure with a series of assured performances. Sachin (60kg) dominated Spain's Brandon Alejandro 5:0, while Mohammed Hussam Uddin (60kg) edged past Denmark's Matias Mehmet Buyukdemir 4:1. Abhinash Jamwal (65kg) impressed with a clean 5:0 win over Qalid Osman of Denmark, and Deepak (70kg) followed with a solid 4:1 victory against Belgium's Hornel Ayitevi. Akash (75kg) and Ankush (80kg) also progressed with 4:1 wins, though Aditya Pratap Yadav (65kg) bowed out after a tough bout against England's Joe Turner.

BOXAM Elite 2026 - Day 1 Results

Elite Women

54 Kg: Preeti bt. Aliaskar Symbat (KAZ) 5:0

57 Kg: Prachi bt. Vanesa Morell Ramirez (ESP) 5:0

60 Kg: Priya bt. Alessia Mansuetto (CAN) 5:0

65 Kg: Kajal bt. Assem Tanatar (KAZ) 4:1

Elite Men

60 Kg: Mohammed Hussam Uddin bt. Matias Mehmet Buyukdemir (DEN) 4:1

60 Kg: Sachin bt. Brandon Alejandro (ESP) 5:0

65 Kg: Aditya Pratap lost to Joe Turner (ENG) 1:4

65 Kg: Abhinash Jamwal bt. Qalid Osman (DEN) 5:0

70 Kg: Hitesh Gulia bt. Finn Bos (NED) 5:0

70 Kg: Deepak bt. Hornel Ayitevi (BEL) 4:1

75 Kg: Akash bt. Nikita Zakkharchenko (UKR) 4:1

80 Kg: Ankush bt. Malsawmtluanga (IND) 4:1