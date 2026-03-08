Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra wished the Indian cricket team and shuttler Lakshya Sen for their respective finals in the T20 World Cup and All England Open, stating that sport unites the nation beyond competition.

India's 2008 Beijing Olympics gold medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra extended his warm wishes to the Indian cricket team and the badminton player Lakshya Sen as they are on the verge of rewriting history on Sunday. Bindra shared a post on X and wrote, "There are moments when sport rises beyond competition and becomes something far deeper. It becomes a force that unites a nation across language, region, generation and background. Today is one such moment. As Team India steps into the Cricket World Cup final and Lakshya Sen into the All England final, we are reminded that whatever the result, sport has already given us something precious -- togetherness, pride and belief. Wishing them strength, freedom and heart. The whole nation stands with you."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Scroll to load tweet…

Two Finals, One Nation's Hopes

On Sunday, India's men's cricket team is set to clash with New Zealand in the summit clash of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 as the Men in Blue aim to defend their title and become the first-ever side to win the title in front of the home crowd.

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen is also ready to take on Taiwan's Lin Chun-yi in the final of the men's singles at the All England Open Badminton 2026 in Birmingham. The 24-year-old Indian ace badminton player is aiming for his first-ever All England Open title and to become the third Indian player to achieve this feat after Prakash Padukone in 1980 and Pullela Gopichand in 2001.

Bindra's Olympic Association

India's first-ever individual gold medallist in its Olympic history, Bindra bore the Olympic torch during the Winter Olympics 2026 held across the Italian cities of Milano and Cortina d'Ampezzo from February 6 to 22 this year.

It was not the first time that Bindra has been a part of an Olympic torch relay, having been a part of the Paris Olympics in 2024 as a torch-bearer as well. (ANI)