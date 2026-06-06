15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi from Bihar's Samastipur becomes the youngest player selected for the Indian national team, breaking Sachin Tendulkar's 36-year-old record. Celebrations erupted as he was named in the T20I squads.

Firecrackers lit up the skies and sweets were distributed across Samastipur as family members, friends and local residents celebrated the selection of teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in India's squad for the upcoming T20I tours of Ireland and England, as well as the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.

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The 15-year-old prodigy created history after becoming the youngest player ever selected for the Indian national team, surpassing a 36-year-old record set by legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Tendulkar had made his India debut against Pakistan in 1989 at the age of 16, a milestone that stood untouched for more than three decades.

Family Celebrates Historic Moment

Scenes of jubilation unfolded outside the youngster's residence in Bihar's Samastipur district soon after the squad announcement, with residents joining the family in celebrating a moment that many described as historic not only for the state but also for Indian cricket. Sooryavanshi's father, Sanjeev Sooryavanshi, credited years of hard work and dedication for his son's rapid rise.

"He has done a lot of hard work. Now that the hard work is paying off and he is getting the opportunity to play for the country has been earned. My only wish now is for him to play exceptionally well for the country and achieve many victories," he said. Reflecting on the sacrifices made by parents, he added, "Every father and mother in the world works hard for their child. They wish for their child to reach great heights and succeed. I had that same wish. My child worked hard from childhood and has fulfilled our dreams. I would thank everyone (selectors), thank them from the bottom of my heart, and offer my respects for placing their trust in my child and selecting him for the BCCI team."

The celebrations were equally emotional for other family members. His uncle Rajeev Sooryavanshi said, "It is a matter of immense joy and pride. Today, we are celebrating at home with fireworks and the distribution of sweets. The selection of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for the Indian T20 team is a moment of great pride for the entire nation."

"He has delivered a magnificent performance in the IPL. We knew that he would be selected for the Indian team. It was our dream come true. I extend my congratulations and gratitude to the selectors," he added. His grandmother also expressed her delight over the achievement. "I have never felt such immense happiness. It is a joy shared not just by me, but by the entire nation. My grandson has made it to the T20 squad and will be playing for the senior team. Everyone across the country is offering their blessings. I gave my blessings to him," she said.

Stellar IPL 2026 Performance

The call-up comes after an extraordinary IPL 2026 campaign that established Sooryavanshi as one of the brightest young talents in world cricket. Representing Rajasthan Royals, the left-handed batter dominated opposition bowling attacks throughout the tournament and rewrote several records.

Sooryavanshi finished the season as the tournament's leading run-scorer with a remarkable 776 runs while maintaining a staggering strike rate of 237.30. His fearless approach resulted in a record 72 sixes during the campaign, setting a new benchmark for power-hitting in a single IPL season.

His performances earned widespread recognition as he swept the post-season awards, claiming the Most Valuable Player (MVP), Emerging Player of the Season, Super Striker, Orange Cap and Super Sixes of the Season honours in an unprecedented haul. The teenager's consistency, explosive stroke-play and ability to dominate elite bowling attacks made him one of the standout performers of the season and fast-tracked his entry into the national setup.

Upcoming International Schedule

India's upcoming international schedule will provide Sooryavanshi with an immediate opportunity to showcase his talent on the global stage. The Men in Blue will face Ireland in a two-match T20I series in Belfast on June 26 and 28 before travelling to England for a five-match T20I series from July 1 to 11.

Later in the year, Sooryavanshi will be part of India's campaign at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. The men's cricket competition, to be played in the T20 format, will run from September 24 to October 3 and feature 10 teams -- India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Japan, Nepal, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Oman.

The tournament will begin with the preliminary stage from September 24 to 26, followed by the quarter-finals on September 28 and 29. The semi-finals are scheduled for October 1, while the bronze-medal match and gold-medal final will take place on October 3. (ANI)