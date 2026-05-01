Royal Challengers Bengaluru pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar became the first Indian fast bowler and second Indian overall to reach the 350-wicket landmark in T20 cricket during an IPL match against the Gujarat Titans.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and India pace veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar became the first pacer and second Indian overall to reach the 350 wicket mark in T20s on Thursday. Bhuvneshwar achieved this milestone during his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) match against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on Thursday. During a defence of 156 runs, Bhuvneshwar was sensational despite Josh Hazlewood getting hit from the other end, taking 3/28 in four overs.

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Bhuvneshwar's Career Statistics

In 325 T20s, Bhuvneshwar has taken 352 wickets at an average of 24.51, with five four-fers and five five-wicket hauls to his name, with best figures of 5/4. Only spinner Yuzi Chahal (391 wickets in 337 matches) has more T20 wickets by an Indian than him.

During the ongoing season, the Indian pace stalwart is running through opposition with his masterful swing, having taken 17 wickets in nine matches at an average of 15.52 and an economy rate of 7.54, including best figures of 3/5. He is the leading wicket-taker this season.

In 199 IPL matches, he has taken 215 wickets at an average of 26.40, including two four-fers and two five-fors, with best figures of 5/19, making him the second-best bowler in the tournament history, behind Chahal (228 wickets).

Match Recap: GT vs RCB

Coming to the match, GT opted to bowl first. Virat Kohli (28 in 13 balls, with five fours) got RCB off to a good start, with five successive fours against Kagiso Rabada (1/44). But courtesy fine spells from Arshad Khan (3/22), Rashid Khan (2/19) and Jason Holder (2/29), RCB continued to lose wickets regularly. Devdutt Padikkal (40 in 24 balls, with five fours and two sixes) was the top-scorer as RCB posted 155 in 19.2 overs.

During the chase, quickfire knocks from skipper Shubman Gill (43 in 18 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) and Jos Buttler (39 in 19 balls, with two fours and four sixes) aided GT's run-chase, but after losing all three top-order batters at 92, GT sank to 111/5. But Rahul Tewatia (27* in 17 balls, with four boundaries) held one end steady, taking GT to fifth spot in the table with their fifth win of the season in nine matches. RCB meanwhile, stays at the second spot, having suffered their third loss in nine matches.