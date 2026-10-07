Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s T20I return highlights the crucial role of personalised nutrition in a fast bowler's career. Nutritionist Shah Fahad discusses his tailored approach, which aligns diet with training, recovery, and performance goals.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s return to India’s T20I squad for the New Zealand series after nearly four years away from the format has brought the spotlight back on the demands of fast bowling and the preparation required to remain competitive at the highest level.

Nutritionist Shah Fahad, Founder and CEO of Alpha Human, a personalised nutrition company, has worked with the Indian pacer for the past five to six years, supporting the nutritional aspect of his preparation. According to a press release, his work focuses on aligning dietary guidance with an athlete's individual requirements, training schedule, food preferences and performance goals.

Nutrition's Role in a Fast Bowler's Regimen

Fast bowlers face considerable workloads during training sessions and matches, making recovery an important part of their preparation. Nutrition plays a role in helping athletes meet their energy requirements and maintain adequate protein and nutrient intake, particularly while managing demanding training schedules.

Bhuvneshwar follows a vegetarian diet, which requires careful planning to meet his nutritional needs. Fahad's approach takes into account the bowler's food preferences, training load and performance goals rather than relying on a fixed diet plan.

A Personalised and Collaborative Method

Nutrition is also closely linked to other aspects of an athlete’s preparation. Fahad works alongside strength and conditioning staff and physiotherapists to align dietary requirements with training and recovery plans.

“Champions don’t guess, they decode. Personalised nutrition is about understanding the individual, while recognising that performance is built through the combined efforts of the athlete and the wider support team,” Fahad said.

Fahad has also incorporated DNA testing into his approach to personalised nutrition. While genetic information may offer insights into certain health and nutritional tendencies, injury risk in fast bowlers remains dependent on multiple factors, including workload, previous injuries, conditioning and recovery.

The Continuous Process of Sustaining a Career

For a professional cricketer, staying fit is a continuous process that extends beyond match days. Training intensity, workload management, nutrition and recovery all contribute to a player’s ability to handle the demands of a long season.

Apart from Bhuvneshwar, Fahad has worked with other cricketers, golfers, Paralympic gold medallists and celebrities, adapting his nutritional guidance to individual requirements.

Bhuvneshwar’s recall provides a sporting context to the role of preparation behind a player’s return to international cricket. While selection and performance ultimately depend on factors on the field, fitness, workload management and recovery remain important elements in sustaining a fast bowler’s career. (ANI)