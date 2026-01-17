The Bharat Sanatan Premier League will be held in Indore from March 13–15, 2026. Organized by Sanatan Cricket Club LLP, the national T10 tournament aims to blend cricket with discipline, values, and social welfare under Devkinandan Thakur Ji Maharaj.

Indore will host the Bharat Sanatan Premier League (SPL), a national-level cricket tournament scheduled from March 13 to March 15, 2026. The event is being organized by SANATAN CRICKET CLUB LLP and is designed to reconnect youth with cultural values, discipline, and social responsibility through the medium of sport.

The SPL is described by organizers as a National Pride Cricket Tournament. It will be held under the spiritual guidance of Shri Devkinandan Thakur Ji Maharaj, who is the chief patron of the league. The presence of saints and spiritual leaders is expected to encourage players to embrace discipline, self-control, and positive life values.

Eight Teams Named After National Heroes

Eight teams from across India will compete in the tournament, each named after iconic warriors and leaders to inspire participants. The teams include Chhatrapati Shivaji Warriors (Maharashtra), Subhash Chandra Bose Freedom XI (West Bengal), Sardar Bhagat Singh Brigade (Punjab), Rani Lakshmibai Strikers (Uttar Pradesh), Ahilya Mata Guardians (Madhya Pradesh), Samrat Ashok Lions (Delhi), Chandrashekhar Azad Sena (Uttarakhand), and Maharana Pratap Ranbankure (Rajasthan).

The competition will be played in the T10 format, featuring 15 matches including group stages, semi-finals, and the final. All matches will be staged in a day-night format to enhance spectator experience. Ahead of the final, a special friendly match will be organized to symbolize unity and sportsmanship.

Player Trials Across Eight Cities

Trials to select players for the teams will begin on February 2, 2026, in eight cities: Navi Mumbai, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Indore, Noida, Dehradun, and Jaipur. Talented players identified during these trials will represent their respective state teams in the tournament.

The winning team will receive ₹31 lakh, while the runner-up will be awarded ₹15 lakh. The Man of the Series will be honored with a car, and each Man of the Match will receive ₹21,000 in cash.

The SPL will also align with national initiatives such as Fit India and Khelo India, encouraging fitness and sports culture.