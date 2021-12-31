  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Beijing Winter Olympics 2022: Arif Mohammed Khan becomes 1st Indian to qualify for multiple events

    Arif Mohammed Khan is an alpine skier from India. He has become the first Indian who will feature in multiple Winter Olympics events. The event will be played between February 4-20.

    Beijing Winter Olympics 2022: Arif Mohammed Khan becomes 1st Indian to qualify for multiple events-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kolasin, First Published Dec 31, 2021, 3:25 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    In a historic moment for India, alpine skier Arif Mohammed Khan has become the first Indian to qualify for multiple events during the Winter Olympics. He will be taking part in the men's giant slalom and slalom event at the competition, which will be held in Beijing from February 4-20. While he had qualified for the latter last month, the qualification for the former came in on Wednesday.

    Arif hails from Jammu & Kashmir and qualified for the giant slalom during the Federation Internationale de Ski (FIS) in Kolasin, Montenegro. He is the only Indian so far to have qualified for Beijing. His Indian counterpart in the women's category, Aanchal Thakur, stays in contention, having recently won a bronze in women's giant slalom.

    ALSO READ: Heavy security deployment, travel restrictions tightened in Tibet ahead of Beijing Winter Olympics

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by JSW Sports (@jsw_sports)

    As for the qualification criteria in both events, the average of the five best results of events held between July 1, 2019, and January 16, 2022, are being taken into consideration. On the other hand, alpine skiers with less than five-event experience have an extra 20% of average points added to the FIS points table. For the slalom, the skier skis some sets of poles, set at a distance from each other, while in giant slalom, the space is more significant.

    During the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, India had a couple of qualifiers. Jagdish Singh participated in the 15km freestyle event in cross-country skiing. Also, Shiva Keshavan competed in the luge. In Beijing, the men's giant slalom will be held on February 13, with the slalom being held on February 16.

    Last Updated Dec 31, 2021, 3:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG: Is Gary Kirsten interested in being English head coach?-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22: Is former India coach Gary Kirsten interested in being England head coach?

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22: Quinton de Kock shockingly quits Test cricket, check out records-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22: Quinton de Kock shockingly quits Test cricket

    football EPL arsenal vs man city Joao Cancelo suffers facial injuries after assault appalled Manchester City to investigate matter

    Joao Cancelo suffers facial injuries after assault, 'appalled' Manchester City to investigate matter

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Kohli and co finishes 2021 with a win; here are the talking points from Day 5-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: India finishes 2021 with a win; here are the talking points from Day 5

    football EPL 2021-22 chelsea vs brighton Thomas Tuchel draws flak for saying stupid to think Chelsea are in premier league title race

    EPL 2021-22: Thomas Tuchel draws flak for saying 'stupid' to think Chelsea are in title race

    Recent Stories

    Did Ram Gopal Varma mock Salman Khan over snake bite incident with his infamous hit-and-run case? Read this RCB

    Did Ram Gopal Varma mock Salman Khan over snake bite incident with his infamous hit-and-run case? Read this

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 20 review: Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester United, chelsea, tottenham hotspur, west ham-ayh

    EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 20 review: Leicester City upsets Liverpool, Manchester United breezes past Burnley

    UP Samajwadi Party in trouble ahead of polls? IT raids at MLC Pushpraj Jain, 3 others for tax evasion-dnm

    Samajwadi Party in trouble ahead of polls? IT raids at MLC Pushpraj Jain, 3 others' premises for tax evasion

    Union Finance Minister chairs 46th Council meet ahead of Union Budget 2022 - ADT

    Union Finance Minister chairs 46th Council meet ahead of Union Budget 2022

    Are Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna dating? Duo are in Goa to celebrate New Year's Eve RCB

    Are Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna dating? Duo are in Goa to celebrate New Year's Eve

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs BFC Match Highlights (Game 45): Bengaluru FC snaps winless run to script 4-2 win over Chennaiyin FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 45): Bengaluru FC snaps winless run to script 4-2 win over Chennaiyin FC

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC: BFC needs to find right balance - Marco Pezzaiuoli on CFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: BFC needs to find the right balance between clean sheets and scoring goals - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru Kannada activists take out rally to siege Raj Bhavan taken into preventive custody

    Bengaluru: Kannada activists take out rally to siege Raj Bhavan, taken into preventive custody

    Video Icon
    remove your tattoos and dont get new ones china tells its football players

    Remove your tattoos and don’t get new ones, China tells its football players

    Video Icon
    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life drb

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life

    Video Icon