Heavy security deployment, travel restrictions tightened in Tibet ahead of Beijing Winter Olympics

Beijing: Chinese officials have increased travel restrictions in Tibet ahead of Beijing Winter Olympics, and have placed a strong police presence in Lhasa, the regional capital. Beijing is imposing restrictions on Tibetans' movements in the areas by ramping up security in the region, according to a source quoted by Radio Free Asia.

Last Monday, China's Information Service had announced that visitors to the country will be strictly monitored during the Olympic games. “In just a few days, greater security and restrictions have been put in place in Tibetan areas of Lhasa and in Shigatse, Chamdo, Draggo, Ngaba, and Rebkong,” a source was quoted as saying by RFA.

Lhasa is under tremendous presence of police and armed security officers and people who are visiting the regional capital are being closely questioned, the source on the condition of anonymity said. Officials are also inspecting restaurants and shops, he added.

According to RFA, a former resident of Draggo, Sichuan province, reported that Chinese authorities have initiated household inspections in these locations, citing his local contacts.

In the run-up to the Beijing Winter Olympics, China is deploying large security forces and conducting extensive security checks. The United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Lithuania have all indicated that they will boycott the games diplomatically.

The Beijing Winter Olympics, the 24th edition of the showpiece, take place from February 4 to February 20, and the Winter Paralympics run from March 4 to March 13. China's government and businesses in the country are spending $3.9bn (£2.95bn) on the events in and around Beijing and nearby cities.

In the Olympics, about 3,000 athletes will take part in 109 different events. There will be 736 competitors in 78 events in the Paralympics.