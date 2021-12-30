  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Heavy security deployment, travel restrictions tightened in Tibet ahead of Beijing Winter Olympics

    Lhasa is under tremendous presence of police and armed security officers and people who are visiting the regional capital are being closely questioned, the source on the condition of anonymity said.
     

    Heavy security deployment, travel restrictions tightened in Tibet ahead of Beijing Winter Olympics-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Beijing, First Published Dec 30, 2021, 12:41 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Beijing: Chinese officials have increased travel restrictions in Tibet ahead of Beijing Winter Olympics, and have placed a strong police presence in Lhasa, the regional capital. Beijing is imposing restrictions on Tibetans' movements in the areas by ramping up security in the region, according to a source quoted by Radio Free Asia.

    Last Monday, China's Information Service had announced that visitors to the country will be strictly monitored during the Olympic games. “In just a few days, greater security and restrictions have been put in place in Tibetan areas of Lhasa and in Shigatse, Chamdo, Draggo, Ngaba, and Rebkong,” a source was quoted as saying by RFA.

    Lhasa is under tremendous presence of police and armed security officers and people who are visiting the regional capital are being closely questioned, the source on the condition of anonymity said. Officials are also inspecting restaurants and shops, he added.

    According to RFA, a former resident of Draggo, Sichuan province, reported that Chinese authorities have initiated household inspections in these locations, citing his local contacts.

    Also watch: Chinese province Jilin offers 200,000 yuan ‘baby loan’ to counter shrinking population 

    In the run-up to the Beijing Winter Olympics, China is deploying large security forces and conducting extensive security checks. The United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Lithuania have all indicated that they will boycott the games diplomatically.

    The Beijing Winter Olympics, the 24th edition of the showpiece, take place from February 4 to February 20, and the Winter Paralympics run from March 4 to March 13. China's government and businesses in the country are spending $3.9bn (£2.95bn) on the events in and around Beijing and nearby cities.

    In the Olympics, about 3,000 athletes will take part in 109 different events. There will be 736 competitors in 78 events in the Paralympics.

    Last Updated Dec 30, 2021, 12:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ahead of Olympics, China plunges city of 13 million people into lockdown amid latest COVID surge-dnm

    Ahead of Olympics, China plunges city of 13 million people into lockdown amid latest COVID surge

    China to pass stringent law protecting women's rights as criticism of suppressing #MeToo movement grows-dnm

    China to pass stringent law protecting women’s rights as criticism of suppressing #MeToo movement grows

    China says US using democracy as weapon of mass destruction gcw

    China says US using democracy as 'weapon of mass destruction' to meddle in other countries

    China sternly warns four nations diplomatically boycotting Olympics, says pay the price-dnm

    China sternly warns four nations diplomatically boycotting Olympics, says ‘pay the price’

    Chinese media calls out BJP ministers and leaders for Noida Airport tweet featuring Beijing Airport-dnm

    Chinese media calls out BJP ministers and leaders for Noida Airport tweet featuring Beijing Airport

    Recent Stories

    Ross Taylor to retire from international cricket; check out his top records-ayh

    Ross Taylor to retire from international cricket; check out his top records

    Upset Sonam Kapoor criticises BJP MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar, calls him ignorant, illiterate; read details RCB

    Upset Sonam Kapoor criticises BJP MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar, calls him ignorant, illiterate; read details

    Remembering Havildar Naren Chandra Das who escorted Dalai Lama while he was fleeing

    Remembering the Havildar who helped Dalai Lama escape Chinese

    Coronavirus India logs huge spike in daily COVID-19 cases with 13,154 new cases; Omicron tally at 961-dnm

    Coronavirus: India logs huge spike in daily COVID-19 cases with 13,154 new cases; Omicron tally at 961

    Nora Fatehi LOL moment when paparazzi called her Nora paaji RCB

    Nora Fatehi's 'LOL' moment when paparazzi called her ‘Nora paaji’ and not ‘behenji’ (Watch)

    Recent Videos

    Kannada legend Dr Rajkumar statute under threat, miscreants damage 25-feet compound wall-ycb

    Kannada legend Dr Rajkumar statute under threat, miscreants damage 25-feet compound wall

    Video Icon
    chinese province jilin offers 200000 yuan baby loan to counter shrinking population

    Chinese province Jilin offers 200,000 yuan ‘baby loan’ to counter shrinking population

    Video Icon
    New Year in Bengaluru: RT-PCR, fully vaccinated proof must to enter MG Road, other popular spots-ycb

    New Year in Bengaluru: RT-PCR, fully vaccinated proof must to enter MG Road, other popular spots

    Video Icon
    First COVID-19 shot recipient in the United States nurse sandra lindsay is now a vaccine activist

    First COVID-19 shot recipient in the United States, Sandra Lindsay, is now a vaccine activist

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan: ATKMB's ambition is to win every game, every tournament, every championship - Juan Ferrando-ah

    ISL 2021-22: "ATKMB's ambition is to win every game, every tournament, every championship" - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon