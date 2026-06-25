Brazilian President Lula praised the national team's 'beautiful football' after a 3-0 win over Scotland in the FIFA World Cup 2026. Vinicius scored a brace as Brazil secured the top spot in Group C and advanced to the knockout stage.

Lula Praises 'Beautiful Football'

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva praised the national football team after their commanding 3-0 win over Scotland in a FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C clash, calling it a display of "beautiful football" and "full commitment."

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In a post on X, Lula lauded the team's performance and expressed pride in their display on the field. "Great game from the Brazilian national team. Beautiful football, full commitment on the field, and pride in wearing this shirt. Bring on the next phase. Go, Brazil!" the Brazilian President wrote. Grande jogo da seleção brasileira. Futebol bonito, entrega em campo e orgulho de vestir essa camisa. Que venha a próxima fase. Vai, Brasil! 🇧🇷 📸 @ricardostuckert pic.twitter.com/5wUOxDMLqt — Lula (@LulaOficial) June 25, 2026

Brazil Dominates Scotland to Top Group C

Coming to the Brazil vs Scotland match, Brazil defeated Scotland 3-0 in their final Group C match, securing top spot in the group and advancing to the knockout stage alongside Morocco. Vinicius starred with a first-half brace, opening the scoring in the seventh minute and heading in his second just before half-time, before Matheus Cunha added a third goal after the break.

The win also saw Brazil dominate proceedings, with Scotland struggling to create clear chances despite a few late efforts.

Vinicius Matches Ronaldo Nazario's Record

The match also marked a historic milestone for Vinicius, who became the first Brazilian in 24 years to score in each of the nation's first three World Cup matches, equalling the feat of Ronaldo Nazario and Rivaldo from 2002. He also became only the fifth Brazilian overall to achieve the record.

Brazil finished the group stage with seven points, while Scotland must now wait to see if their three-point tally is enough to qualify as one of the best third-placed teams.