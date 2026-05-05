The BCCI is expected to announce IPL 2026 playoff venues soon, but Bengaluru's role as the final's host is in jeopardy due to political issues over MLA ticket demands. Punjab and Karnataka are likely to get playoff matches.

IPL 2026 Final Venue in Doubt Amid Political Issues

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to announce the venues for the IPL 2026 playoffs and final soon, but uncertainty surrounds the location of the final. BCCI sources reveal that playoff matches are likely to be split between Punjab and Karnataka, with Bengaluru facing complications that could prevent it from hosting the much-anticipated final.

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As per a BCCI source, the convention for the IPL final is for the defending champions to host the match. However, political issues in Bengaluru, particularly related to MLA tickets, are currently causing disruptions. "IPL 2026 playoffs and final venue will be announced soon. Matches likely to be divided into Punjab and Karnataka, the last time winner should host the final, but MLA ticket issue is creating problems in Bengaluru, and if there is no solution, then bcci will move the final to another city," the source stated to ANI.

Controversy Over MLA Ticket Demands

Earlier, before the IPL 2026 opener between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Congress MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar suggested that every MLA should receive at least five IPL tickets, claiming that elected representatives are "VIPs" who shouldn't have to wait in line. After this, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said three tickets for RCB matches in the ongoing IPL will be provided to the MLAs and MPs.

After DK Shivakumar's statement, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara dismissed allegations of misuse of IPL match tickets by Karnataka MLAs, explaining that tickets are booked online and attended by those who purchased them. He noted that only MLAs themselves can go, or their family members can attend the IPL matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, saying it is clearly mentioned as "non-transferable," so others cannot use it.

IPL 2026 Points Table Standings

As of May 5, the IPL 2026 points table shows a fiercely competitive league stage with several teams still in the race for the coveted playoff spots. Punjab Kings are sitting at the top of the standings with 13 points from nine matches, boasting a strong net run rate. Close behind are Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, and Gujarat Titans, all level on 12 points but separated by net run rate differences -- RCB leading among them with the best NRR. In the mid-table, Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals both have 8 points, keeping their playoff hopes alive while striving for consistency. Kolkata Knight Riders occupy eighth place with 7 points, still mathematically in contention, though facing an uphill battle. At the bottom end of the table, the Mumbai Indians have 6 points from ten games, struggling to secure a top-four finish, while the Lucknow Super Giants languish in last place with just 4 points, their playoff hopes virtually extinguished.

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