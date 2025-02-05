BCCI asks Rohit Sharma to communicate his future plans after Champions Trophy 2025: Report

The BCCI has begun to look at the future before the beginning of the Champions Trophy 2025 and thus, asked Rohit Sharma to give clarity on his future plans after the tournament.

Team India skipper for ODIs and Tests Rohit Sharma has reportedly been asked by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to give clarity on his future after the Champions Trophy 2025. Rohit, alongside other senior players, will be returning to international duties when Team India will take on England in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6.

Following 4-1 T20I series win against England, India are getting into ODI mode for the three-series against the Jos Buttler-led side. The upcoming ODI series is crucial for the Men in Blue in their preparation for the Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to take place from February 19 to March 9. However, the BCCI has begun to look at the future before the beginning of the marquee event and thus, asked Rohit Sharma to communicate his future plans post the tournament.

Also read: Ranji Trophy: Shardul Thakur sends out strong message to BCCI selectors with hat-trick in Mumbai vs Meghalaya

As per the report by TOI, the BCCI selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar is eager to implement their plans for the 2027 World Cup and begin the transition process for Test Cricket as well. Therefore, the selectors are looking for a stable captain to lead Team India in both formats of the game. As Rohit Sharma has gone through a rough patch in Tests over the last few months, his future in the longest format of the game remains questionable. He had a poor series in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, amassing just 31 runs at an abysmal average of 6.2 in five innings.

The BCCI source revealed that Rohit Sharma’s future was discussed during the BCCI review meeting and the board officials asked the Indian captain to inform about his plans for the future.

“The selectors and people on the board had this discussion with Rohit around the time of the last selection meeting. He has been told that he needs to decide how he wants to plan his future after the Champions Trophy. The team management has certain plans going into the next World Test Championship (WTC) cycle and the ODI World Cup. They want to ensure everyone is on the same page for a smoother transition.” BCCI source told TOI

Earlier, it was reported that Rohit Sharma is unlikely to be picked for the Test tour of England, which will take place in July, due to his inconsistent performances in the format over the last one year. The BCCI selectors are reportedly looking for long-term opening batters in Test Cricket as well as in ODIs. Rohit Sharma didn’t play much of the shorter format of the game after India’s defeat in the 2023 ODI World Cup Final against Australia.

Also read: 'Just never retire': Rohit Sharma receives heartwarming letter from 15-year old fan after Ranji Trophy return

Talking about the captaincy, Jasprit Bumrah’s name is on the radar of the selectors, but his injury concerns make him an unlikely successor to Rohit Sharma in Tests. The BCCI selection committee is looking for someone to lead Team India in the longest format of the game, with Yashasvi Jaiswal grooming for the role.

“Bumrah's chances of a long Test series or completing a full season will always be in doubt. The selectors may want a more stable option. Gill has been seen as a captaincy prospect but his returns in Test cricket have been average. Rishabh Pant could also be a strong candidate and maybe someone like Yashasvi Jaiswal can be groomed for the role.” the TOI further added.

Latest Videos