The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has imposed new restrictions on media entry to the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. Citing security enhancements, the move follows the ICC replacing Bangladesh with Scotland for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Amid the controversy surrounding Bangladesh's participation in the T20 World Cup cricket in India, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Saturday imposed restrictions on the entry of Bangladeshi journalists into the stadium.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

BCB Introduces Revised Entry Regulations

"As part of the ongoing security enhancement measures at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) and its surrounding premises, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) wishes to advise that revised entry regulations are being introduced, which will be effective from now on", BCB said in a statement.

"These measures will be applicable to all persons, including the media representatives, entering the stadium complex", it added.

New Rules for Media Representatives

Under the revised arrangements, members of the media are requested to note that: a) For the Media, Gate 1 is the exclusive entry point to the SBNCS. b) Access for the media to the SBNCS will be facilitated only on the following occasions: - Match Days - Official Press Conferences - Events held upon formal invitation from the BCB - Specific Practice/Training Sessions as communicated by the BCB

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board sincerely seeks the understanding and cooperation of all concerned to ensure the smooth implementation of these measures in the broader interest of safety, security and orderly operations at the venue and the BCB offices", the statement said

Context: T20 World Cup Replacement

The development follows the International Cricket Council (ICC) replacing Bangladesh with Scotland for the upcoming T20 Men's World Cup 2026, which starts on February 7. (ANI).