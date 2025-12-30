Brisbane Heat's Shaheen Shah Afridi is returning home from the Big Bash League after suffering a knee cartilage injury. The Pakistan pacer's early departure is for treatment ahead of the T20 World Cup, raising concerns for the national team.

The Brisbane Heat have confirmed that Pakistan paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi will return home due to a knee injury, as per a release from the Brisbane Heat. Afridi suffered a knee cartilage injury while fielding in the Heat's final over win over the Adelaide Strikers at the Gabba on Saturday night.

After consulting with the Pakistan Cricket Board's medical staff during the past 24 hours, it was agreed that Afridi would cut short his Big Bash League stint to return home for further treatment ahead of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

Afridi Saddened by Premature Exit

Afridi told his Heat teammates tonight that he was saddened his initial Big Bash stint was ending prematurely.

"I have enjoyed myself a lot playing for Brisbane and I am sad that I will not be able to finish the season with the team," he said, as quoted from a release by Brisbane Heat.

"I am massively thankful to the Heat fans for showering me with immense love and support. I am also grateful for the support of the team and their amazing hospitality," he noted.

"The BBL was everything I had heard it would be - lots of good, skilful cricket. I have enjoyed the challenge," he added.

"I will be cheering for the team while recovering from my unexpected injury and I hope our paths cross again," he said.

Club Responds to Afridi's Departure

Brisbane Heat CEO Terry Svenson said the club thanked Afridi for his commitment to the Heat.

"Despite his season not finishing the way he would have liked, he has been a thorough professional and we have been pleased to welcome him to Brisbane and the Heat,'' he said.

"I know our young bowlers in the squad have benefitted greatly from his advice and suggestions, and he has had strong input into the team's performances overall," he added.

"We wish him a speedy recovery and all the best in his preparations now for the T20 World Cup," he noted.

This will be a concern for Pakistan before the ICC T20 World Cup if he does not get fit in time.

Svenson said the club were investigating options to replace Afridi for the remainder of the competition.

'An Excellent Teammate'

Acting Heat captain Xavier Bartlett said Afridi had been an excellent teammate.

"The conversations that I and the other bowlers have had with Shaheen about bowling and match situations have been great value. He fitted in very easily into the squad and it was a pleasure to have played alongside him," he said. (ANI)