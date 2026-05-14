Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff is set to become the new head coach of BBL side Sydney Thunder, replacing Trevor Bayliss. This marks Flintoff's first overseas franchise coaching role after his work with England Lions and in The Hundred.

Flintoff's New Role with Sydney Thunder

Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff is set to be appointed head coach of Sydney Thunder, marking his first overseas franchise coaching role after his recent work with England Lions and in The Hundred.

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The Thunder are expected to confirm Flintoff's appointment shortly after completing their search for a new mentor following the departure of Trevor Bayliss, as reported by Code Sports, as per ESPNcricinfo. Bayliss spent five seasons with the franchise and guided them to the BBL final in the 2024-25 campaign, although the side also endured last-place finishes in 2023-24 and 2025-26. Thunder management had publicly stated their intention to recruit a "world-class T20 coach", and Flintoff has emerged as their preferred choice following his growing coaching involvement with England's development pathways.

Growing Coaching Experience

Flintoff has served as coach of the England Lions over the past year, including overseeing their tour of Australia that ran alongside England's Ashes campaign. He also worked briefly with England's white-ball sides as a consultant during Matthew Mott's tenure.

The appointment could create a scheduling conflict later this year, with the England Lions due to tour South Africa in December at the same time the Big Bash League begins. However, it is understood that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) would be willing to release Flintoff early from that assignment to allow him to start with the Thunder.

Previous Franchise and Playing Experience

His only previous franchise coaching experience came with Northern Superchargers in the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Flintoff guided the side to fourth and third-place finishes, respectively, but will not return in 2026 after failing to agree terms with the franchise's new owners, the Sun Group, who have rebranded the team as Sunrisers Leeds. Flintoff had previously admitted that coaching was not initially part of his plans until former Superchargers director of cricket Marcus North approached him about the role.

The former England star also has prior experience in the Big Bash League as a player, having represented the Brisbane Heat during the 2014-15 season, which proved to be the final team of his professional playing career.

First Challenge at Thunder

One of Flintoff's first major issues at the Thunder is likely to involve the future of captain David Warner, who was charged with drink-driving in April and is due to return to court on June 24.

Reshaping NSW Cricket Coaching

Flintoff's expected arrival completes a significant reshaping of coaching structures within New South Wales cricket. Earlier this month, James Hopes was appointed coach of the Sydney Sixers, while Brad Haddin took over as New South Wales state coach following the exit of Greg Shipperd. New South Wales has also added former Australian ODI batter Peter Forrest and ex-wicketkeeper-batter Daniel Smith to Haddin's coaching staff after both impressed in Sydney premier cricket.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)