Josh Hazlewood has defended captain Pat Cummins against mounting criticism regarding the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, warning that he might reconsider his own place in the Australian Test team if the skipper is forced to resign.

Josh Hazlewood Backs Pat Cummins Amid Renewed Ball Tampering Debate

Melbourne [Australia], November 21 (ANI): Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has strongly backed captain Pat Cummins amid renewed scrutiny over the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, saying he could consider stepping away from the Test team if Cummins is forced to relinquish the captaincy. In an exclusive interview with Code Sports, as quoted by the Herald Sun, Hazlewood broke his silence on the controversy surrounding the infamous Cape Town Test against South Africa, defending Cummins against criticism from former teammates and sections of the cricket fraternity.

The debate has resurfaced following a 4,000-word column by former Australia opener Cameron Bancroft, which questioned the bowling group's claims that they did not know sandpaper was being brought onto the field. Former batter Usman Khawaja first reignited the controversy in his book 'Sabr', claiming that everyone in the team knew about the use of sandpaper during the Cape Town Test against South Africa in 2018.

Hazlewood described the recent criticism directed at Cummins as unfair and warned that removing him from the captaincy could create divisions within the current Australian squad. "It feels like it's been a bit of a pile-on the last few days from different people," Hazlewood told Code Sports, as quoted by the Herald Sun.

The right-arm pacer expressed his support for Cummins, praising his leadership over the past five to six years and the efforts he had made to ensure that such an incident would not happen again. "I want to back Pat and everything he said in his press conference last week, everything he's done for the last five or six years in particular as captain. To get the group where it is now and in a position where something like that is never going to happen again, I think is just a remarkable job. He's a great leader. If you went around and asked everyone in the team, you'd hear the same response," he said.

Asked whether he would consider leaving the team if Cummins were removed as captain, the 35-year-old did not rule out the possibility. "I think I'd have to be put in that position to make a decision, but you'd have to think about it, yeah," Hazlewood said, as quoted by the Herald Sun.

The controversy has intensified following Bancroft's recent comments, Khawaja's claims and former Australian opener David Warner's remarks, bringing renewed attention to whether the Australian bowling attack knew about the use of sandpaper to alter the condition of the ball during the 2018 Cape Town Test. Hazlewood maintained that he and the other bowlers did not know the plan to use sandpaper on the field, drawing a distinction between being suspicious of something and having actual knowledge of it.

“Two things stand out for me from what’s been said,” Hazlewood said. "Was I an architect in the plan to tamper with the ball with sandpaper? And was I aware sandpaper or foreign substances being used on the field? The answer is no. When it boils down to it I think those two points are crucial," he said.

The Australian added that he continued to stand by the evidence he had provided to investigators in the days immediately after the Cape Town match, when the events were still fresh in his memory. Hazlewood also rejected suggestions that the entire Australian team had discussed using sandpaper during breaks in play, pointing to a divide between the batting and bowling groups in 2018 and a lack of communication between the two units. While expressing sympathy for Bancroft, Warner and former captain Steve Smith, Hazlewood described their respective suspensions of nine and 12 months as excessive. However, he maintained that suspecting something had happened was not the same as having direct knowledge of it. “Assuming everyone knows and actually knowing everyone knows, that gap is huge,” he said. “That’s a big chasm.”

The renewed debate comes at a significant time for Australian cricket, with Cummins facing fresh scrutiny over his leadership and the team's handling of the scandal. Australia are also preparing for a major Border-Gavaskar Trophy tour of India, scheduled to begin on January 21, 2027. Eight years after the Cape Town incident, the latest statements have once again raised questions about accountability within the Australian team and whether the full circumstances surrounding one of cricket's most damaging controversies have been established. (ANI)