Following a 104-run win over Pakistan, Bangladesh stars have surged in the ICC Test Player Rankings. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto jumped 16 spots to 23rd, while teammates Mushfiqur Rahim, Mominul Haque, and Taijul Islam also made notable gains.

A brilliant win over Pakistan in the first Test in Mirpur has helped a host of Bangladesh stars make good gains on the latest ICC Men's Test Player Rankings.

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Bangladesh secured a commanding 104-run victory over Pakistan in the first Test at Mirpur, marking their first win of the current ICC World Test Championship cycle. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto spearheaded the triumph with a stellar batting performance, earning the Player of the Match award, as per the ICC website.

Bangladesh Stars Rise in Rankings

Shanto scored his ninth Test century in the first innings and followed that up with an equally important knock of 87 in the second innings, and the in-form left-hander was rewarded with a gain of 16 places on the latest rankings for Test batters to achieve a new career-high rating in equal 23rd spot.

Bangladesh teammates Mushfiqur Rahim (up two places to 26th) and Mominul Haque (up 12 spots to 35th) also climbed the updated Test batting rankings following solid performances against Pakistan, while two pacers and a left-arm spinner made notable gains on the Test bowling list Taijul Islam collected a pair of wickets in both of Pakistan's innings and gained three places to move to 13th overall on the rankings for Test bowlers, while experienced seamer Taskin Ahmed re-enters the rankings at 48th following four scalps of his own in what was his first Test appearance since the end of 2024.

There were also gains for right-armer Nahid Rana, with the fast bowler improving five spots to 64th after his decisive five-wicket haul during the second innings of that Mirpur clash.

Gains for Pakistan

There was also some joy for Pakistan as pace Mohammad Abbas re-entered the bowling charts at 28 following his five-wicket haul in the first innings.