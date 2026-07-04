US forward Folarin Balogun is suspended for the World Cup Round of 16 match against Belgium after a controversial red card. He insists the foul was unintentional and has vowed to support his teammates from the sidelines for the crucial clash.

United States forward Folarin Balogun said he is determined to play his part from the sidelines after his suspension ruled him out of Monday's FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash against Belgium, insisting his focus has shifted from the disappointment of a controversial red card to supporting his teammates. Balogun was shown a straight red card during the United States' last-32 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina after a challenge on defender Tarik Muharemovic. The AS Monaco striker had earlier given his side the lead with his third goal of the tournament before being dismissed in the second half. The decision drew criticism from US head coach Mauricio Pochettino, who described the incident as accidental, and Balogun shared the same view while speaking to reporters ahead of Friday's training session in Seattle.

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Balogun on 'unintentional' red card

"It's been a rollercoaster, there's been lots of different emotions," Balogun said, according to Reuters. "I've been sad, I've been happy, it's been surreal to be honest. It's important for me to say, obviously, first and foremost, it was totally unintentional, which I'm sure a lot of people know. I don't think it was the correct call. I think a yellow card would have been fair," he added.

The striker admitted the emotions of scoring on the World Cup stage and receiving praise from NBA superstar LeBron James made for an unforgettable experience, but acknowledged that missing the knockout clash against Belgium has taken some of the shine off the occasion.

Despite being unavailable for selection, Balogun said he remains committed to helping the team in whatever way he can. "Just to support the boys, support the team," he said. "I love seeing how engaged the country is in our journey and what we're doing. I think my role is just to continue to support everybody, to keep morale high," he added.

US camp relaxed despite setback

The US camp appeared relaxed despite the setback, with players enjoying a light-hearted session before heading to a nearby baseball park. Pochettino also embraced the occasion by taking tips ahead of throwing the ceremonial first pitch at the Seattle Mariners' game later in the day, while veteran defender Tim Ream impressed teammates with his batting during the outing.

The United States will now prepare to face Belgium without one of their key attacking players as they chase a place in the World Cup quarter-finals. (ANI)