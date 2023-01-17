Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India Open 2023: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen enter as title contenders

    India Open 2023 will be underway in New Delhi from Tuesday. Meanwhile, PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen are heading into the tournament as title favourites.

    badminton India Open 2023: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen enter as title contenders-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 17, 2023, 8:00 AM IST

    The country's top shuttlers, including reigning champion Lakshya Sen and double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, will look to keep their date with destiny as they will be title contenders in at least three of the five events when the 2023 India Open Super 750 begins at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall in New Delhi on Tuesday. Indian badminton never had this good with as many as three players -- Sindhu (7), Sen (10), HS Prannoy (8) in singles world's top 10 and the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty at world No. 5 -- all coming into the season with loads of success last year.

    While seventh seed Sen and Satwik-Chirag, seeded fifth, are entering the $900,000 event as defending champions, Sindhu and world No. 13 Kidambi Srikanth are former champions. However, the past results will count for little as all the big stars of world badminton will be pitted against each other -- some of them in the opening round - during the upgraded version of India's flagship event.

    ALSO READ: Malaysia Open 2023 - PV Sindhu goes down to Carolina Marin; HS Prannoy gets past Lakshya Sen

    Sen and Prannoy, two most prominent figures of Indian men's singles in 2022, will engage in yet another slugfest in the opening round, with the younger of the two hoping to return the favour this time after last week's opening round reversal in Kuala Lumpur. Sindhu's return after a long injury lay-off at the 2023v Malaysia Open was spoilt by long-time nemesis Spain's Carolina Marin, who herself is on a comeback trail, having sustained two ACL injuries in both her knees in the last few years.

    This week, it will be Thailand's Supanida Katethong who will stand in her way in the first round, and Sindhu will hope to find her sharpness in attack and strength in defence to avoid any hiccup, having lost to her in the last edition. The former world champion, who has been out of action due to a heel injury since the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Birmingham in August, is likely to face a potential quarter-final clash against Olympic champion Chen Yufei of China.

    ALSO READ: Malaysia Open 2023 - PV Sindhu returns from injury; Indians shuttlers desperate to shine

    Satwik and Chirag will be brimming with confidence after a semifinal finish at the Super 1000 event last week as they begin their men's doubles campaign against Denmark's Jeppe Bay and Lasse Molhede, ranked No. 31 in the world. The Indian duo will likely face a real test in a potential quarter-final clash against top seeds Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi of Japan.

    However, no one has a more demanding task than former world No. 1 Srikanth, who will open against reigning Olympic and two-time world champion Viktor Axelsen, who has extended his record-breaking winning streak by retaining the Malaysia title on Sunday. London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal, a former winner of the India Open, will begin her campaign against Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt, desperately hoping for an excellent run to boost her confidence after another injury-ravaged 2022.

    ALSO READ: Yearend 2022 - Hockey comes up good, badminton performs better, Neeraj Chopra fares best for Indian sports

    Young guns Malvika Bansod and Aakarshi Kashyap will have their task cut out against Thailand's world No. 11 Busanan Ongbamrungphan and world No. 24 Beiwen Zhang of the US in the opening round of what will be their first appearance at the Super 750 level. Among other Indians, Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun will be missing action due to an injury. Still, Krishna Prasad G and Vishnuvardhan Goud P will hope for a good start when they square off against the Netherlands' Ruben Jille and Ties Van Der Lecq.

    In women's doubles, All England semi-finalists and Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela will meet France's Margot Lambert and Anne Tran in the opening round. At the same time, Ashwini Bhat K and Shikha Gautam will open against eighth seeds Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan of Malaysia.

    ALSO READ: BWF World Tour Finals 2022 - HS Prannoy stuns world number one Victor Axelsen, ends campaign on a high

    India's only entry in mixed doubles, Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Castro, will face the Netherlands' Robin Tabeling and Selena Piek. Among international stars, Axelsen, who has lost just three matches in 2022, and Japan's Akane Yamaguchi, who has won four titles in 2022, including the All England, World Championships and World Tour Finals, will be favourites for the crown following their title run in Malaysia.

    All eyes will also be on the next-gen shuttlers -- Japan's new sensation Kodai Naraoka, Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia, former world champion Loh Kean Yew and Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jan 17, 2023, 8:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football 'Made in Argentina': Fans thrilled to see Aguero imitate Messi celebration after scoring on return in Pique Kings League snt

    'Made in Argentina': Fans thrilled to see Aguero imitate Messi's celebration after scoring in Kings League

    football Revealed: Here's how Mykhailo Mudryk's move to Chelsea will help Ukraine's fight against Russia snt

    Revealed: Here's how Mykhailo Mudryk's move to Chelsea will help Ukraine's fight against Russia

    football Ronaldo vs Messi in Saudi Arabia: Al-Nassr's new star to captain Riyadh ST XI against PSG in friendly snt

    Ronaldo vs Messi in Saudi Arabia: Al-Nassr's new star to captain Riyadh ST XI against PSG in friendly

    football ligue1 Mbappe vilified for failing to convert Messi assist in PSG's 2nd defeat post World Cup break snt

    Mbappe vilified for failing to convert Messi assist in PSG's 2nd defeat post World Cup break

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/3rd ODI: Who does Virat Kohli credit for creating big difference in his batting? shubman gill-ayh

    Who does Virat Kohli credit for creating 'big difference' in his batting?

    Recent Stories

    Is Shehnaaz Gill dating Guru Randhawa? Fans love their latest video; here's what they said RBA

    Is Shehnaaz Gill dating Guru Randhawa? Fans love their latest video; here's what they said (WATCH)

    Millet recipes that are must-have to stay healthy in winters vma

    Millet recipes that are must-have to stay healthy in winters

    Three curd-based face masks to restore moisture in your skin vma

    Three curd-based face masks to restore moisture in your skin

    Daily Horoscope for January 17 2023 Gemini Virgo Aries Leo Libra Capricorn gcw

    Daily Horoscope for January 17, 2023: Superb day for Gemini, Leo; be cautious Aquarius

    Numerology Prediction for January 17 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for January 17, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/3rd ODI: Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL - Mohammed Siraj-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL' - Mohammed Siraj

    Video Icon
    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event

    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IND vs SL 2022-23 Kolkata ODI Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes' snt

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Budget 2023 expectations of Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Government has been very kind to the EV sector'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director Shashank Srivastava Budget 2023 expectations

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Support for hybrid and low emission vehicles in Budget 2023 would be great'

    Video Icon