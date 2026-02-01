India's men's team will face South Korea and the women's team will play China in the quarterfinals of the Badminton Asia Team Championships. Both teams advanced despite losing their final group stage matches 2-3 to Japan and Thailand respectively.

Men's Team Finishes Second in Group C

Defending champion India will take on China in the women's quarterfinals while the men will take on South Korea in the last eight stage of the Badminton Asia Team Championships in Qingdao, China on Thursday, according to a release.

Having qualified for the quarterfinal with a match to spare in the group stage, Indian men rested Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth against Japan but still put up a strong performance before going down 2-3 to finish second in Group C.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The women's team also lost by the same margin to Thailand. Playing the first singles against Kenta Nishimoto, former world junior bronze medalist Ayush Shetty gave India the winning start as he thoroughly dominated the third game to win 21-18, 15-21, 21-11 and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty doubled India's advantage with a 21-18, 15-21, 21-12 win over Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi.

However, the momentum changed after HS Prannoy lost in straight games against Yushi Tanaka 17-21, 11-21 and the Japanese won the second men's doubles and third singles to pocket the top spot in the group.

Women's Team Loses to Thailand

Earlier in the morning session, the Indian women's team could not take advantage of the winning momentum generated by world junior championship silver medalist Tanvi Sharma and the formidable women's doubles combination of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand.

Tanvi, playing the first singles in the absence of former world champion PV Sindhu, showed why she is considered the future of Indian badminton as she kept her nerves after losing a close second game to take an early lead and maintain that advantage to beat world no. 16 Busanan 21-14, 17-21, 21-18 in an hour and three minutes.

Treesa and Gayatri then quelled the challenge from Tidapron Kleebyeesun and Nattamon Laisuan 21-14, 20-22, 21-11 to hand India a 2-0 lead.

But things didn't go India's way thereafter, as Rakshitha Sree and the experienced Malvika Bansod lost their singles matches, and the scratch combination of Tanisha Crasto and Shruti Mishra went down 21-19, 14-21, 15-21 against Hathaithip Mijad and Napapakorn Tungkasatan in the second doubles.

Results

Women Group Y: India lost to Thailand 2-3

(Tanvi Sharma bt Busanan Ongabamrungphan 21-14, 17-21, 21-18; Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand bt Tidapron Kleebyeesun/Nattamon Laisuan 21-14, 20-22, 21-11; Rakshitha Sree lost to Pitchamon Opatniputh 19-21, 17-21; Tanisha Crasto/Shruti Mishra lost to Hathaithip Mijad/Napapakorn Tungkasatan 21-19, 14-21, 15-21; Malvika Bansod lost to Pornpicha Choeikeewong 18-21, 14-21.

Men Group C: India lost to Japan 2-3

(Ayush Shetty bt Kenta Nishimoto 21-18, 15-21, 21-11; Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty bt Takuro Hoki/Yugo Kobayashi 21-18, 15-21, 21-12; HS Prannoy lost to Yushi Tanaka 17-21, 11-21; Hariharan Amsakarunan/Pruthvi K Roy lost to Kakeru Kumagai/Hiroki Nishi 14-21, 10-21; M Tharun lost to Koki Watanabe 21-12, 14-21, 11-21). (ANI)