PV Sindhu says she is back to her best physically and mentally ahead of the India Open. The two-time Olympic medalist hopes to compete in the Los Angeles Olympics 2028 if her body permits, following a successful return from injury.

India's World Championships gold medalist PV Sindhu expressed that she is back to her bestest physically, mentally and technique-wise ahead of the India Open competition starting from Tuesday and is hopeful of making it to the Los Angeles Olympics 2028 "if the body permits and she is doing well". Sindhu was speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the pre-competition press conference.

In October last year, Sindhu, the two-time Olympic medalist, had chosen to withdraw from the remainder of that year's Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour season, battling a foot injury and a dip in her form. Last year, while Sindhu did reach the quarterfinals of the BWF World Championships, India Open and China Masters, she could not go past the first or second round in the other competitions she featured, with six disappointing first-round exits and four second-round exits.

During her return to competitive tennis this month, the 30-year-old veteran started the calendar year on a promising note, with a semifinal finish in the Malaysia Open. Now, Sindhu is gunning for an incredible showing and a lot of home fan support at the Indira Gandhi Arena, which will also host the BWF World Championships in August.

'I have completely recovered'

Speaking to ANI, on whether she feels back to her best physically, mentally and technique-wise following some time away from the game, Sindhu said, "Well, definitely yes. I think, you know, especially during the injury, it was very important for me to be mentally and physically strong and also have that belief that I can come back. Yes, I have completely recovered, and I am giving my best."

"You must have seen me playing in Malaysia. I have done my best, and I had a good rhythm. So, I hope even in the Indian Open I have the same rhythm, and I hope the fans will be cheering me and backing me up every single time. I just hope that I give my best because each round matters a lot," she added.

Sindhu admitted that with the Asian Games in Japan and the World Championships coming at home this year, this BWF Super 750 competition is slightly more significant to her than other tournaments.

"Well, definitely yes (if the tournament gets some added significance, keeping Asian Games and World Championships in her mind). This is one of the important tournaments, yes," she said.

"Why not? Because you are playing in India. So, the home crowd, the home ground is very, very important and you feel very, like a feel, a homely feel playing in the home ground. I understand people might ask, is there pressure? Yes, there will be pressure. But at the same time, of course, even this is also one of the important tournaments like any other tournament, like the Super 1000 and 750s, yes," she added.

On Los Angeles 2028 goals

On her Los Angeles Olympics 2028 goals, Sindhu did not rule out playing in the US for a shot at her third Olympic medal, as long as her body holds up well, and she keeps performing at the highest level leading upto the tournament.

"LA is quite far to think about, but definitely if the body permits and if I am doing well, of course, why not? But apart from that, you know, there are a lot of important tournaments this year. So, for me, it is just one tournament at a time and, yeah, I mean, I have to take care and make sure I stay injury-free and do well and enjoy sport. I think that passion is always there towards the sport. So, yes," she concluded.

HS Prannoy on finding 'enjoyment' again

Fighting the same battles is on the other side, the 2023 World Championships bronze medalist, HS Prannoy. He started off 2026 with a first-round exit in the Malaysia Open. Last year, he sustained an injury during the Korea Open in September, causing him to stay sidelined till November. For the past year, Prannoy struggled to make it beyond either the round of 32 or the round of 16 in the BWF World Tour events. He also faced chikungunya and back issues before the Paris Olympics in 2024, which hampered his performance at the marquee event, facing a round of 16 exit in th competition. In August 2024, he had taken a break from badminton to recover from back issues and after-effects of chikungunya after the Olympics and had made a return to the competition in January 2025.

Speaking to ANI, on if he has made some changes in his mindset towards the game and his own game as he enters a fresh season, Prannoy said that while it not possible for him to change his shot-making that much, he admitted to having lost his "enjoyment" for the game towards the end of 2025. He also admitted trying to cut down on his weight.

"Nothing drastic, to be honest (on his physical, mental and technical changes made coming into this year). I think the important thing is to find the love to be back playing. Probably towards the end of 2025, I felt that somewhere I was not enjoying playing. I was not enjoying the grind as such." I think the last few weeks were good from that way. Mentally, I think I could recharge a little bit. Could do something a little bit different from my usual way of training. That has helped, to be honest. Now I feel that I am really looking forward to play. That is something which I'm eager to see how I am going to put forward."

"Apart from that, I don't think there are any other changes in the game. At this point, I do not think I can change a lot of things in my shot making, in my physical fitness as such. I have tried to cut down on my weight a little bit, which I have been trying to figure out since last year. I think the last few weeks were good. We will see how it goes in the next few weeks," he added.

Prannoy on LA 2028 prospects

For Prannoy, who will turn 34 this year, the LA2028 is a "long way to go", having admitted that mentorship is on the cards as well after his playing days in the presser earlier.

"I think it is a long way for LA 2028. I do not even know what I am going to do after three months, to be honest. I am in that stage of my career where things can go up and down very, very quickly. It all depends on how much I want to play and how willing I am to grind myself in this top level."

"I am very sure that I just want to play at this top level. I do not want to come down and play at a lower level, to be honest. It all depends on how things go in the next few months. I will just take it from there," he concluded. (ANI)