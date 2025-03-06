Babar Azam's father slams selectors after his son exclusion from Pakistan T20I squad against New Zealand

Babar Azam's father, Azam Siddique, has strongly criticized the Pakistan Cricket Board after Babar was dropped from the T20I squad against New Zealand.

Pakistan star batter Babar Azam’s father, Azam Siddique, came out in defence of his son after being dropped from the T20I squad for the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, starting on March 16.

On Tuesday, Pakistan announced the squad for the white-ball series against New Zealand during the press conference at the Pakistan Cricket Board’s headquarters at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Surprisingly, Salman Agha joined Pakistan interim coach and selector Aaqib Javed for the press meet to announce the squad. It was then confirmed that Salman would take up captaincy duties in T20Is, sacking Mohammad Rizwan from the role.

Also read: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam dropped from Pakistan T20Is against New Zealand; Salman Agha named captain

What was even more surprising was that Babar Azam, alongside Mohammad Rizwan, were dropped from the Pakistan T20I squad, sparking speculations about his future in the shortest format of the game. Babar and Rizwan have been batting mainstays for Pakistan in the T20Is. Disappointed with Babar Azam being dropped from the T20Is, Azam Siddique slammed selectors over his son’s exclusion.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Babar Azam’s father launched a scathing attack on Pakistan Cricket Board while backing his son to perform well in the T20 cricket and make a comeback in the Pakistan T20I squad. He also slammed critics for constantly questioning his form by asking them to keep their words right.

“Boss is Always Right. Member of ICC's Twenty20 of the year team and even after getting the cap, he will drop. It is okay. He will perform in National T20 and in PSL. Insha Allah, he will come back soon after performing in the team. That's the only respectable thing.” Azam Siddique wrote.

“They are very big former players. They are requested to keep their words right. If someone answers back, they may not be able to tolerate it. You are the past and the door will never open." he added.

Babar Azam’s form was under scrutiny throughout the Champions Trophy 2025 and several former Pakistan cricketers, including the likes of Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Amir, and Shahzad Ahmed slammed Babar for failing to deliver when the team was needed the most. The 31-year-old faced heavy criticism after he played a sluggish knock of 64 off 90 balls during Pakistan's 321-run chase in the Champions Trophy 2025 opener against New Zealand in Karachi.

In Champions Trophy 2025, Babar Azam amassed just 87 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 43.50 in two matches, Pakistan’s last group stage match of the tournament against Bangladesh was abandoned due to persistent rain at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

‘Father is his first and last coach”: Babar Azam’s father

Azam Siddique defended his role in his son’s career, stating that father is always his first and last coach. He further urged the critics of Pakistan star batter to check his past performances rather than judging him based on his recent form.

“Some others say that if the father speaks more, then in the Holy Prophet. He is his first and last coach, spokesperson, mentor, and the most well-wisher and father in the world, so those who do not have or are not capable of it, please be patient and it is a request to the cricket lovers who have been shouting day and night for them.” Babar Azam’s father added.

“Before listening to what they did in their time, look at the PCB website once. A hint is enough for the rest of the wise. Pakistan Zindabad." he concluded.

In T20Is, Babar Azam is the leading run-scorer for Pakistan, amassing 4223 runs, including three centuries and 36 fifties, at an average of 39.83 and a strike rate of 129.22 in 128 matches.

Also read: 'Peace at borders': Gavaskar shares his opinion on resumption of India vs Pakistan bilateral series (WATCH)

Latest Videos