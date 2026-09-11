Pakistan captain Babar Azam became the fifth Pakistani skipper to score 2,000 Test runs and the second to amass 7,000+ international runs as captain, achieving the feat during the third Test against England at Edgbaston where he scored 76.

Babar Azam Scripts History

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam missed out on a century but had his slice of history at Edgbaston against England, becoming the fifth Pakistani skipper to reach 2,000 Test runs and only the second one after Misbah-ul-Haq to have 7,000 runs or more as a captain for his country.

During the third Test against England at Edgbaston, Babar finally overcame a run of single-digit scores in the second innings, scoring an aggressive 103-ball 76, with 11 fours and a six. His runs came at a strike rate of 73.79.

Now, as a captain in Tests, Babar has made 2,017 runs in 24 Tests and 43 innings at an average of 50.42, with four centuries and 14 fifties, with a best score of 196.

Other Pakistan batters with 2,000-plus runs in the format as captain are: Misbah-ul-Haq (4,214 runs), Imran Khan (2,408 runs), Inzamam-ul-Haq (2,397 runs) and Javed Miandad (2,354). Also, he has joined Misbah (7,392 runs) as the second Pakistan captain to have 7,000 runs. In 152 international matches as captain, Babar has made 7,029 runs at an average of 47.17, with 15 centuries and 54 fifties in 163 innings, with a best score of 196.

England vs Pakistan: Match Summary

Coming to the match, England opted to bowl first and skittled out Pakistan for just 133, with Saud Shakeel (43) and Mohammad Abbas (21) being the only ones to cross the 20-run mark. Josh Tongue (4/42), Ollie Robinson (3/15) and Jofra Archer (3/25) demolished the Pakistan batting with their lethal pace.

In their first innings, England went on to make 453 runs, taking a 320-run lead, courtesy of half-centuries from Emilio Gay (60), Harry Brook (75), Dan Lawrence (65) and Jamie Smith (69). Razaullah (4/148) took a four-wicket haul on debut.

Pakistan has responded better in the second innings and were 184/3 at Lunch, trailing by 136 runs. Azan (59 in 84 balls, with 10 fours) scored a stroke-filled fifty, while Shan Masood (83*), Babar Azam (26*) were unbeaten at the end of the first session. Following the session, Shan (95 off 148 balls, with 12 fours) missed out on a century, and Pakistan is on the brink of securing a lead with their five wickets down, with a score of 297/5 at Tea break. They currently have Saud Shakeel and Gazi Ghori at the crease. (ANI)