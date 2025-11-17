Australia’s ageing “Dad’s Army” squad enters the Ashes with veterans leading the charge, sparking debate over experience versus youth.

Australia head into the Ashes with an ageing "Dad's Army" group of players and concerns about a lack of depth to follow in their footsteps, but chief selector George Bailey is adamant the team's veteran core still has what it takes.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Of the 15 players in Australia's squad for the first Test in Perth this week just one is under 30 -- all-rounder Cameron Green, who is 26.

Usman Khawaja is 38, Nathan Lyon 37, Steve Smith and Scott Boland 36, and Mitchell Starc 35. Josh Hazlewood and Alex Carey are 34 with skipper Pat Cummins a baby at 32.

Even Jake Weatherald, who could make his debut opening alongside Khawaja, is 31 while fringe players Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Michael Neser and Brendan Doggett have all turned 30.

In contrast, just three of England's squad are over 31 -- Ben Stokes, Mark Wood and Joe Root.

- Creaking bowlers -

Both Cummins and Hazlewood are injured and will miss the Perth Test in a sobering reminder of the creaking nature of the hosts' attack.

Former captain Steve Waugh is concerned that youngsters are not getting an opportunity to regenerate the side and Australia risk falling into the same trap as in the past where a slew of top names retire at the same time.

"George Bailey is going to have to make some tough calls and I think in the past he's shown he hasn't really had the appetite for that at times," Waugh said before the squad was announced.

"So he's going to have to step up to the plate with the other selectors because it is a time of transition. The bowlers are in their 30s and some of the batsmen are getting on as well."

Bailey, Tony Dodemaide and Australia coach Andrew McDonald select the national team.

English media predictably picked up on the age of the squad, labelling it "Dad's Army" and "Saggy Greens".

Former England captain Michael Vaughan cheekily pointed out that the tourists could add Ian Botham, 69, and David Gower, 68, to their squad and their average age would still be lower than the Australians.

But Vaughan also cited some compelling numbers that make Australia clear favourites due to their experience.

"England have got 43 wickets in their attack in Australian conditions. Ben Stokes 19, Mark Wood with 17, Joe Root with seven wickets," he said on Fox Sports.

"Australia have got over 700 wickets in their own conditions. That's without Pat Cummins in Perth, and they've got near-on 50 hundreds in these conditions.

"So when people say England have got a 50-50 chance, that's not right. They have a chance, but everything's going to have to go extremely well for them."

Vaughan was speaking before Hazelwood was also ruled out of the first Test with a hamstring strain.

- 'Give respect' -

In the wake of Waugh's comments, Bailey defended sticking with Australia's long-time core, saying he was "aware of the age profile of the team", but it was the best available.

"I'm interested when people have that view as to who they would like us to leave out," he said. "Is that Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc? Is that just because of their age?

"You've got to give due respect that the guys are performing very well and they have the right to be selected."

Hazlewood, who has battled his share of injuries over the years, is similarly unperturbed, pointing to experience within the bowling unit as critical in the cauldron of an Ashes series.

"I think the experience, not just red-ball cricket, but through all the formats, you put all the pieces together, you've been in so many situations out in the middle, you've learned a lot over the years, especially as a group," he said.

"There will come a time no doubt, but I don't think it's yet," he added of when the core group would call it quits.

In a sign that age is catching up, several of Australia's senior players have lightened their white-ball loads to prolong their Test careers.

Smith quit the one-day game this year, while Cummins has played just two ODIs since the 2023 World Cup while Starc has stepped away from T20 internationals.

(AFP) (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)