Image Credit : Getty

Few series have swung so violently between despair and disbelief as the 2019 Ashes. Australia arrived as defending champions and left with the urn, but the story of the summer belonged to two men at opposite ends of the emotional spectrum: Steve Smith and Ben Stokes.

Smith, returning from a ball-tampering ban, was met with boos, sandpaper masks and a barrage of jeers. He responded with numbers so outrageous they scarcely feel real: 774 runs in seven innings, averaging more than 110, including twin hundreds at Edgbaston.

Had he not missed three innings after being struck by a Jofra Archer bouncer, he might well have challenged Donald Bradman’s 974-run record from 1930.

But nothing that year topped what unfolded at Headingley.

With England staring at defeat—one wicket left, 73 still needed—Stokes launched one of the most audacious counterattacks the game has ever seen. Protecting a bespectacled Jack Leach at the other end, Stokes carved an unbeaten 135 to drag England to 362-9, their highest successful chase in Test history.

It wasn’t just a rescue act; it was a rewritten script.