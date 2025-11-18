Top seeds Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won their opening match at the Australian Open 2025, beating Chinese Taipei's Chang Ko-Chi and Po Li-Wei 25-23, 21-16. However, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand were knocked out.

Satwik-Chirag Advance to Second Round

Asian Games champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advanced to the men's doubles second round of the Australian Open 2025 badminton tournament in Sydney, defeating Chinese Taipei's Chang Ko-Chi and Po Li-Wei.

The top seeds at the BWF Super 500 tournament, the Indian badminton players registered a 25-23, 21-16 win in their round of 32 match against the unseeded Chinese Taipei pair of Chang Ko-chi and Po Li-wei in 48 minutes, as per Olympics.com.

The Indian pair made a slow start, trailing 6-2 in the opening game, but rallied to level the contest with four consecutive points. Chang Ko-chi and Po Li-wei regained an advantage at 9-7, but Chirag and Satwiksairaj kept responding, pulling level again at 9-9 and later at 16-16.

The game tightened at 19-19, where the top seeds showed their nerve, saving three game points before edging ahead to take the opener. The second game followed a similar pattern. Chirag-Satwik built a 7-4 cushion only for the Chinese Taipei duo to fight back to 8-8 and then slip ahead 10-8. From there, the Indians shifted gears, reeling off six consecutive points to seize a four-point lead.

Chirag-Satwik will now take on Chinese Taipei's Su Ching-heng and Wu Guan-Xun for a place in the quarter-finals.

Jolly-Gopichand Duo Bows Out

Meanwhile, India's top women's doubles duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, returning to the BWF World Tour for the first time since July, endured a tough comeback. The fourth-seeded Indian pair, ranked 14th in the world, were outclassed by Indonesia's world No. 83 duo of Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma and Meilysa Trias Puspitasari, losing 21-10, 21-14 in a 40-minute match.

Men's Singles Campaign Begins Wednesday

World championships medallists Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth, along with rising talent Ayush Shetty, will open their campaign in men's singles on Wednesday. (ANI)