    Australian Open 2022: Daniil Medvedev outlasts Felix Auger-Aliassime to set up Stefanos Tsitsipas semis clash

    Daniil Medvedev has defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarterfinal of the 2022 Australian Open. The match was a five-set thriller. He will be facing Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semis.

    Australian Open 2022: Daniil Medvedev outlasts Felix Auger-Aliassime to set up Stefanos Tsitsipas semis clash-ayh
    Melbourne VIC, First Published Jan 26, 2022, 7:01 PM IST
    In what turned out to be another five-set thriller, Daniil Medvedev of Russia outlasted Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada in the quarterfinal of the Australian Open (AO) 2022 in Melbourne on Wednesday. The match went on to the final set, as the second seed won 6-7(4-7), 3-6, 7-6(7-2), 7-5, 6-4. He will be facing Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the semis.

    The match was historic in every way. As a result of the match entering the fifth set, it was the first time in AO history that three quarterfinal matches had been five-setters. On the other hand, it was the first time in the quarters this year that someone has progressed to the semis by winning the match after losing the opening two sets.

    ALSO READ: Australian Open 2022 - Stefanos Tsitsipas has it easy vs Jannik Sinner to seal semis berth, netizens delighted

    The match was intense right from the start, as the opening set saw a fierce exchange of shots from the baseline, with things entering the tie-breaker, where Auger-Aliassime prevailed. The second saw even greater intensity from the Canadian as he earned a break yet again to push Medvedev onto the backfoot. However, the Russian was far from done here.

    After a bathroom break, Medvedev returned with a new energy phase, as he gave intense fightback to Auger-Aliassime. As the third set entered the tie-break, it was the turn for the Russian to outsmart the Canadian. As for the fourth set, Medvedev upped his pace and managed to save a match point to earn a hard-fought break, in the end, and take the match to the deciding set.

    ALSO READ: Australian Open 2022 - Matteo Berrettini rallies past Gael Monfils in 5-set thriller; to face Nadal in semis

    As for the decider, the Russian returned from his second bathroom break and looked to waste no time, grabbing the break early to lead 2-1. Thereon, Auger-Aliassime came close, exploiting Medvedev’s intent to rush things up. However, second seed held his nerves to see things through comfortably, as Tsitsipas awaits him in the semis for another mouth-watering clash.

    “I have no idea [how I managed to pull it up]. I was not playing my best, and Felix was playing unbelievable. He was all over me, and I did not know what to do. So, I thought to myself, and some people won’t like this, what would Novak [Djokovic] do?” Medvedev said after the win.

    ALSO READ: Australian Open 2022: Rafael Nadal survives Denis Shapovalov scare in 5-set thriller; hands fans Vamos moment

    “I fight to the last point and manage to raise my level for the next game. I played better [upon the roof closing]. My hand was slippery, so the roof closing helped my hand be less sweaty. It’s the semi-final of a grand slam. So, even if I am tired, I am going to give it everything,” concluded Medvedev.

