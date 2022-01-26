  • Facebook
    Australian Open 2022: Stefanos Tsitsipas has it easy vs Jannik Sinner to seal semis berth, netizens delighted

    Stefanos Tsitsipas has defeated Jannik Sinner in straight sets in the Australian Open 2022 quarterfinal. He has qualified for the semis for the third time. The netizens are delighted at it.

    Australian Open 2022: Stefanos Tsitsipas has it easy vs Jannik Sinner to seal semis berth, netizens delighted
    In one of the one-sided encounters, Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece has defeated Jannik Sinner of Italy in the quarterfinal of the 2022 Australian Open (AO) in Melbourne on Wednesday. It was a straight-set win: 6-3, 6-4, 6-2. As a result, he has qualified for the semis for the third time in the tournament.

    Overall, it is Tsitsipas's fifth semis of his Grand Slam (GS) career. In the semis, he awaits the winner of the quarterfinal clash between Félix Auger-Aliassime of Canada and Daniil Medvedev of Russia. While the Greek is the fourth seed, the Italian happened to be the 11th seed. However, the match was too one-sided.

    ALSO READ: Australian Open 2022 - Matteo Berrettini rallies past Gael Monfils in 5-set thriller; to face Nadal in semis

    Both started the opening set on a dominant note before Tsitsipas earned the sole break of the set to see it off 6-3. In the following set, it was a similar story, as another hard-fought break handed him a 6-4 win. In the third set, Sinner was somewhat broken and was seemingly lacking confidence, as the Greek utilised the opportunity to the fullest and broke the Italian twice to get the job done.

    "I am very, very happy with the way I served today and used my tactics. Having the crowd support is truly unbelievable. It is part of the game. You never know what to expect from the weather. I knew I was heading in the right direction. The conditions might have changed a little bit - slightly faster, not as bouncy - so my mind did. I tried to adapt, and it just worked," said Tsitsipas after the win.

    ALSO READ: Australian Open 2022: Rafael Nadal survives Denis Shapovalov scare in 5-set thriller; hands fans Vamos moment

    "I'm pretty sure my doctor is watching right now. We both didn't expect me to be here. It was not part of our plan. He told me he didn't see me playing in Australia, but I proved him wrong. He's a big tennis enthusiast, and I am happy I found the right person to bring me back even stronger," he concluded.

