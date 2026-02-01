Former cricketer Atul Wassan heavily criticized Pakistan's decision to boycott its T20 World Cup match against India, warning of significant financial losses and ICC sanctions. The ICC also condemned the move as undermining the event's integrity.

Wassan warns of severe fallout for Pakistan

Former India cricketer Atul Wassan has come down heavily on Pakistan's decision not to play India in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026 game on February 15 in Sri Lanka, warning of serious consequences for Pakistan cricket for boycotting the India match. The former cricketer also highlighted the financial fallout Pakistan could face, warning that the losses would be far more severe than many anticipate.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Atul Wassan said, "I feel a little sorry for them, and I'm also a little surprised. What do they want? As they say, "When destruction is imminent, wisdom fails." Because if Pakistan doesn't play this match and concede the points, and then you meet India later, will you still not play? So if you've decided this, then you haven't left ICC with any option. ICC will have to kick them out because it would be blackmail, wouldn't it?... They don't know the financial loss will be significant. Wassan also dismissed the perception that the ICC functions under India's control, clarifying the distinction between the global body and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The former India cricketer added, They are trying to find every possible way to spite India, to retaliate against India... They don't understand that they're heading towards ruin. Maybe the Pakistani players will relax, because they know they're going to lose anyway, so the humiliation will be less. But even if you lose, sanctions will be imposed, you won't get the participation fee... They have a misconception that ICC and BCCI are the same, but they're not. Just because we have Jay Shah being the head of the ICC doesn't mean that the BCCI owns the ICC..."

ICC condemns 'selective participation'

After Pakistan's boycott of the T20 World Cup group stage clash against India, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said that this "selective participation" is not fair to the "fundamental premise of a global sporting event" as a part of which all qualified teams take part in the competition as per the given schedule on equal terms.

Pakistan has decided to boycott its group-stage match against India in the ICC World T20 World Cup, scheduled for February 15. The Pakistan government said in a post on X that the Pakistan Team "shall not take the field" in the match against India.

In their statement, ICC said that it has taken note of the Pakistan government instructing the men's team to not play against India, and this "selective participation" does not sit well with the "fundamental premise" of a global sporting event. "The ICC notes the statement that the government of Pakistan has made regarding the decision to instruct its national team to selectively participate in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026," said the statement. "While the ICC awaits official communication from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), this position of selective participation is difficult to reconcile with the fundamental premise of a global sporting event where all qualified teams are expected to compete on equal terms per the event schedule," it added.

The world's governing body of cricket said that ICC tournaments are "built on sporting integrity, competitiveness, consistency and fairness, and selective participation undermines the spirit and sanctity of the competitions." It also said that the decision taken by Pakistan government is "not in the interest of the global game or the welfare of fans worldwide, including millions in Pakistan."

"While the ICC respects the roles of governments in matters of national policy, this decision is not in the interest of the global game or the welfare of fans worldwide, including millions in Pakistan," the statement continued. The ICC said that it hopes PCB would "consider the significant and long-term implications for cricket in its own country as this is likely to impact the global cricket ecosystem, which it is itself a member and beneficiary of."

"The ICC's priority remains the successful delivery of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which should also be the responsibility of all its members, including the PCB. It expects the PCB to explore a mutually acceptable resolution, which protects the interests of all stakeholders," concluded the statement.

Pakistan confirms boycott; recent developments

Pakistan had last month announced its squad for the T20 World Cup being hosted by India and Sri Lanka. They are placed in Group A alongside India, Namibia, the Netherlands and USA. "The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026; however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India," said the post by the Government of Pakistan. The Pakistan government did not give any reason for its decision not to play against India.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman and the country's interior minister, Mohsin Naqvi, last month met Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to brief him on the matter of the International Cricket Council (ICC) decision after Bangladesh refused to send its team to India over purported "security concerns".

The International Cricket Council (ICC) had last month announced that Scotland will replace Bangladesh in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) refused to participate in the tournament per the published match schedule. The announcement came after the ICC, in the absence of any credible or verifiable security threat to the Bangladesh national team in India, rejected the BCB's demand to move its matches from India to Sri Lanka for the 20-team tournament to be played from February 7 to March 8, according to a release.

Scotland are the highest-ranked T20I side not to originally qualify for the tournament. They are currently ranked 14th, ahead of seven teams already in the tournament - Namibia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Nepal, the United States of America (USA), Canada, Oman and Italy. The defending champions, Team India, are slotted in Group A alongside Namibia, the Netherlands, the USA, and arch-rivals Pakistan. The Men in Blue will play their opening fixture against the USA on February 7, followed by their match against on February 12. (ANI)