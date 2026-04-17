Two Iranian women footballers who refused to sing the anthem at the Asian Cup thanked Australia for granting them protection, saying they now hope to rebuild their lives and continue their careers in safety.

Two Iranian women footballers who sought asylum last month during the Asian Cup said Friday the support they had received in Australia gave them hope of being able to "live and compete in safety".

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Seven members of Iran's delegation at the tournament sought sanctuary after being branded "traitors" at home for refusing to sing the national anthem at their opening game soon after war erupted in the Middle East.

With their demands for protection an embarrassment for Iran's leaders but lauded by US President Donald Trump, five later changed their minds and returned home.

Only Fatemeh Pasandideh and Atefeh Ramezanisadeh stayed, despite activists accusing Iranian authorities of pressuring the women's families including summoning their parents for interrogation.

In a joint statement, the pair thanked the Australian government for "granting us humanitarian protection and a safe haven in this beautiful country".

"The compassion and support shown to us during this challenging time has provided us with hope for a future where we can live and compete in safety," they said.

"We are overwhelmed by the warmth and generosity of the Iranian diaspora community in Australia. Your support has made us feel welcome and less alone as we navigate this transition.

"At this stage our primary focus is on our safety, our health and beginning the process of rebuilding our lives," they added.

"We are elite athletes and it remains our dream to continue our sporting careers here in Australia. However, we are not yet ready to speak publicly about our experiences."

A week after seeking asylum the pair were pictured smiling and training with Australian club Brisbane Roar. They have not been seen since and are being housed at an undisclosed location.

The plight of the rest of the team remains unclear after their return to Iran.

AFP reporters saw them cross into their homeland from Turkey on a bus wearing the national team tracksuits and with their hair covered.

Soon after, Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on X that the players and their support team were "children of the homeland and the people of Iran embrace them".

By returning, they had "disappointed the enemies (of Iran) and did not surrender to deception and intimidation by anti-Iran elements", he added.

© Agence France-Presse (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)