BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia calls the Assam election verdict a show of faith in CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and the NDA. Sarma was sworn in for a second term after the alliance secured a commanding three-fourths majority in the state.

Calling the Assam Assembly election verdict a reflection of public faith in the BJP-led alliance, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Devajit Saikia on Tuesday said the people of the state had "voted overwhelmingly" in favour of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the NDA government.

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Sarma Sworn In For Second Term

Sarma was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Assam for a second consecutive term at a grand ceremony held at the Veterinary College ground in Khanapara.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of Sarma's oath-taking ceremony, Saikia said, "The public of Assam has voted overwhelmingly in favour of Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and the NDA government."

The event witnessed the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president Nitin Nabin, several Union ministers, and chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from NDA-ruled states.

This marks the third consecutive NDA government in Assam and underlines the alliance's growing political dominance in the northeastern state.

NDA's Commanding Victory

Along with Sarma, four ministers also took oath, including BJP leaders Rameswar Teli and Ajanta Neog, besides Atul Bora from the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Charan Boro from the Bodoland People's Front (BPF).

Senior BJP leader Ranjeet Kumar Dass has been named as the NDA candidate for the Speaker's post in the Assam Assembly.

The BJP-led NDA delivered a commanding performance in the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, securing a three-fourths majority. The alliance won 102 of the 126 Assembly seats, with both the AGP and BPF contributing 10 seats each.

Sarma also retained his constituency by a margin of more than 80,000 votes, further consolidating his stature as the BJP's tallest leader in the state. In his victory speech, he credited the "double-engine" government led by Prime Minister Modi for Assam's rapid transformation over the past decade. (ANI)