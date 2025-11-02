India achieved its best-ever medal tally at the Asian Youth Games, securing 48 medals (13 gold, 18 silver, 17 bronze) in Manama, Bahrain. Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya praised the historic performance of the 222-strong contingent.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya hailed the performances of Indian athletes at the recently concluded Asian Youth Games, where they registered the country's best-ever tally of 48 medals.

India's Historic Medal Haul

Indian athletes made history at the Asian Youth Games held recently, achieving 13 golds, 18 silver and 17 bronze medals at Manama, Bahrain for a combined tally of 48, their best-ever at the event. This edition marked the competition's return after a 12-year hiatus, and it was the third edition of the event, according to Olympics.com.

Minister Credits Government's Focus

Taking to X, Mandaviya posted, "Over the last 11 years, the Modi Government's unwavering focus on sports has empowered our athletes to reach new heights and make Bharat proud across the world." https://x.com/mansukhmandviya/status/1984897901085053262?t=e0BTXCCi3z0Q76iCwv-y3A&s=08

Comparison with Past Performances

During the 2013 edition, Indian athletes competed under the Olympic flag and got 14 medals, three golds, four silvers and seven bronze medals.

During the 2009 edition, India secured 11 medals, including five golds, three silvers and three bronze.

Indian Contingent and Final Day Success

A total of 222 Indians, including 119 women and 103 men, competed at the event. The largest contingent was that of athletics, with 31 players, followed by The final day of the Asian Youth Games saw Indian athletes clinch 15 medals - including seven golds.

The boxers won four gold medals while beach wrestlers stood atop three podiums, followed by kabaddi (28), handball (16) and boxing (14). Ten Indian athletes also competed in taekwondo, wrestling and weightlifting.