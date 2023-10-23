Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Asian Para Games 2023: Praveen Kumar bags Gold in men's high jump T64 event; Unni Renu wins bronze

    India's Praveen Kumar clinched a gold medal in Men's High Jump-T64 event at the ongoing Asian Para Games 2023, with best jump of 2.02m (Games Record), in Hangzhou, China, on Monday.

    Asian Para Games 2023: Praveen Kumar bags Gold in men's high jump T64 event; Unni Renu wins bronze snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 23, 2023, 3:27 PM IST

    India's Praveen Kumar clinched a gold medal in Men's High Jump-T64 event at the ongoing Asian Para Games 2023, with best jump of 2.02m (Games Record), in Hangzhou, China, on Monday. Meanwhile, Unni Renu finished with a bronze medal-winning effort with his best jump of 1.95m. With Praveen's feat, India now have secured six gold medals at the competitive event.

    Earlier today, Ankur Dhama bagged a gold medal in the men's 5000 metres T11 event at the Asian Para Games 2023. The 29-year-old Arjuna awardee secured the podium position after completing the race in 16:37.29 minutes.

    Pranav Soorma secured the gold medal in the men's club throw F51 event, setting a new Asian Para Games record with a throw of 30.01m. His fellow Indians, Dharambir (28.76m) and Amit Kumar (26.93m), claimed the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

    In a historic achievement, shooter Avani Lekhara won the gold medal in the women's R2 10m air rifle standing SH1 category, achieving a games record score of 249.6.

    Nishad Kumar clinched India's third gold medal of the day in the men's high jump T47 class, successfully clearing a height of 2.02m, while his compatriot Ram Pal secured the bronze with an effort of 1.94m.

    In the men's high jump T63 category, Indian athletes dominated by securing the top three positions. However, as per the Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) regulations, only the gold and silver medals were awarded. Shailesh Kumar claimed the gold with a record jump of 1.82m at the Asian Para Games 2023, while Mariyappan Thangavelu secured the silver with a jump of 1.80m. Unfortunately, Govindbhai Ramsingbhai Padhiyar, who jumped 1.78m, did not qualify for a bronze medal under APC rules.

    Last Updated Oct 23, 2023, 3:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ODI World Cup 2023: PCB denies reports of discord and infighting in Pakistan cricket team snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: PCB denies reports of discord and infighting in Pakistan cricket team

    football ISL 2023-24: Jamshedpur FC's Scott Cooper rues not taking chances against Punjab FC after goalless draw snt

    ISL 2023-24: Jamshedpur FC's Scott Cooper rues not taking chances against Punjab FC after goalless draw

    India vs New Zealand: Irfan Pathan equates Mohammed Shami to 'ferrari' after record-breaking 5-wicket haul snt

    India vs New Zealand: Irfan Pathan equates Mohammed Shami to 'ferrari' after record-breaking 5-wicket haul

    Rajasthan Royals determined to do well: Shane Bond after appointment as fast-bowling and assistant coach snt

    Rajasthan Royals determined to do well: Shane Bond after appointment as fast-bowling and assistant coach

    Asian Para Games 2023: Ankur Dhama wins gold in men's 5000m T11 event; WATCH winning moment snt

    Asian Para Games 2023: Ankur Dhama wins gold in men's 5000m T11 event; WATCH winning moment

    Recent Stories

    WhatsApp update Messaging app introduces multiple accounts feature on Android Know how to enable it gcw

    WhatsApp update: Messaging app introduces multiple accounts feature; Know how to enable it

    ODI World Cup 2023: PCB denies reports of discord and infighting in Pakistan cricket team snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: PCB denies reports of discord and infighting in Pakistan cricket team

    Dussehra 2023: 7 famous street foods to try after ravan dahan rkn

    Dussehra 2023: 7 famous street foods to try after Ravan Dahan

    Bigg Boss 17: Kangana Ranaut yells 'Siyaapaa'; actress grooves with Mannara Chopra on 'London Thumakda' vma

    Bigg Boss 17: Kangana Ranaut yells 'Siyaapaa'; actress grooves with Mannara Chopra on 'London Thumakda'

    12th Fail: Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra reveals film's production time says, 'spent 4 years of my life' SHG

    12th Fail: Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra reveals film's production time says, 'spent 4 years of my life'

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru Crime Cash worth Rs 14 lakh stolen from BMW X5 in broad daylight (WATCH)

    Bengaluru: Cash worth Rs 14 lakh stolen from BMW X5 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park vkp

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park

    Video Icon
    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra WATCH

    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine war Exclusive Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Exclusive! Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indians in Israel vkp

    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indian-origin Jews

    Video Icon