Asian Para Games 2023: Praveen Kumar bags Gold in men's high jump T64 event; Unni Renu wins bronze

India's Praveen Kumar clinched a gold medal in Men's High Jump-T64 event at the ongoing Asian Para Games 2023, with best jump of 2.02m (Games Record), in Hangzhou, China, on Monday.

India's Praveen Kumar clinched a gold medal in Men's High Jump-T64 event at the ongoing Asian Para Games 2023, with best jump of 2.02m (Games Record), in Hangzhou, China, on Monday. Meanwhile, Unni Renu finished with a bronze medal-winning effort with his best jump of 1.95m. With Praveen's feat, India now have secured six gold medals at the competitive event.

Earlier today, Ankur Dhama bagged a gold medal in the men's 5000 metres T11 event at the Asian Para Games 2023. The 29-year-old Arjuna awardee secured the podium position after completing the race in 16:37.29 minutes.

Pranav Soorma secured the gold medal in the men's club throw F51 event, setting a new Asian Para Games record with a throw of 30.01m. His fellow Indians, Dharambir (28.76m) and Amit Kumar (26.93m), claimed the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

In a historic achievement, shooter Avani Lekhara won the gold medal in the women's R2 10m air rifle standing SH1 category, achieving a games record score of 249.6.

Nishad Kumar clinched India's third gold medal of the day in the men's high jump T47 class, successfully clearing a height of 2.02m, while his compatriot Ram Pal secured the bronze with an effort of 1.94m.

In the men's high jump T63 category, Indian athletes dominated by securing the top three positions. However, as per the Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) regulations, only the gold and silver medals were awarded. Shailesh Kumar claimed the gold with a record jump of 1.82m at the Asian Para Games 2023, while Mariyappan Thangavelu secured the silver with a jump of 1.80m. Unfortunately, Govindbhai Ramsingbhai Padhiyar, who jumped 1.78m, did not qualify for a bronze medal under APC rules.