Murali Sreeshankar and David Solomon entered the men's long jump final, while Vithya Ramraj and Anu Raghavan reached the 400m hurdles final at the Asian Games. Tejaswin Shankar dropped to third in the decathlon. India saw early exits in Kurash.

Athletics: Jumpers, hurdlers advance to finals

Indian athletes Murali Sreeshankar and David Patturaj Solomon made it to the finals of the men's long jump at the ongoing Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Sunday. Sreeshankar finished second in Group B with a best attempt of 7.84 m, while David Solomon finished at third spot with a best jump of 7.62 m in Group A.

Also, Indian athletes delivered some good news from the women's 400 m hurdles heats, with both Vithya Ramraj and Anu Raghavan making it to the finals of the event. They both finished at the second spot in their respective heats. While Vithya clocked a season-best of 55.73, Anu delivered her personal best of 55.84 m.

Kurash: Multiple early exits for India

In Kurash, India made multiple quick exits. India's Vishal bowed out in men's +90 kg quarterfinals with a 0-5 loss to Thailand's Kunathip Yea-On. Sangita Balhara lost 10-0 to Charmea Quelino of the Philippines in her round of 32 fixture. In the round of 16, Bharti lost 3-0 to Iran’s Tahereh Azarpeivand, and Yash Kumar lost 10-0 to Tajikistan’s Shakarmamad Mirmamadov.

Decathlon: Tejaswin Shankar slips to third spot

Tejaswin Shankar dropped from first position to third following the conclusion of the discus throw event in the decathlon on Sunday.

Prior to the discus throw event, Tejaswin was at the top of the table in the decathlon, having delivered a third-place finish in the 110m hurdles heat, with a time of 14.33 seconds for 932 points. He was in the lead with 5,270 points and in line for gold. But in the discus throw, he finished third with his best throw of 36.77 m, four metres short of his best, as per ESPN. With 5,869 points, he has dropped down to third spot, with China and Japan occupying the top two spots. The final two events of the decathlon, the pole vault and javelin throw, are not exactly Tejaswin's strengths.

Race Walk: Disappointment for Manju Rani

India's Manju Rani had a dissappointing outing in the women's marathon race walk, finishing sixth with a time of 3:40:17, while Priyanka Goswami was disqualified after the 9 km mark. (ANI)