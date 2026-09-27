Indian boxer Sachin Siwach exited the Asian Games after a quarterfinal loss, while the men's volleyball team secured a dominant 3-0 win over Vietnam. However, boxers Parveen Hooda and Ankush Panghal guaranteed medals by winning their respective bouts.

Volleyball Team Secures Dominant Win

Indian boxer Sachin Siwach suffered a 4-1 defeat against Japan’s Shunsuke Kitamoto in the men’s 60kg quarterfinal at the Asian Games on Sunday in Aichi-Nagoya. Kitamoto secured the bout on the judges’ scorecards, with four judges awarding the contest 29-28 in favour of the Japanese boxer. The fifth judge scored the bout 29-28 for Siwach. Siwach made a strong comeback in the third round, winning it 4-1, but Kitamoto’s advantage in the opening two rounds proved decisive.

Meanwhile, India registered a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Vietnam in their men’s volleyball Pool C clash. India dominated the contest from the outset, winning the three sets 25-20, 25-21, 25-20 to seal a straight-sets victory over Vietnam.

More Medals Assured in Boxing

Earlier, Indian boxer Parveen Hooda confirmed another boxing medal for the nation, prevailing in the quarterfinal of the women's 65 kg competition at the ongoing Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on Sunday. Parveen beat World Championships silver medallist Navbakhor Khamidova of Uzbekistan after a 5-0 unanimous win. Parveen, who had her 2022 Asian Games bronze rescinded due to a doping violation, has redeemed herself and has a chance to go for the gold. Parveen won her three rounds 4-1, 5-0 and 5-0, securing a dominant win over the Uzbek pugilist.

Ankush Panghal confirmed his country a medal in men's 80 kg boxing at the ongoing Asian Games on Sunday, beating Tajikistan's Nekruz Salimov in the quarterfinals. (ANI)