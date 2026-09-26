India's men's kabaddi team clinched its ninth Asian Games gold, defeating Iran 40-34 in the 2026 final. Player Jaideep dedicated his medal to his brother, while Devank dedicated the victory to the nation, both expressing pride and joy.

Gold medallist Jaideep expressed his happiness at winning the Asian Games gold for India, saying the team handled the pressure of expectations with confidence and believed they could make a comeback. He said the team aims to represent India at the Olympics and dedicated his gold medal to his brother.

India Defends Title, Claims Ninth Kabaddi Gold

India produced a thrilling performance in the men’s kabaddi competition at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, defeating Iran 40-34 in a fiercely contested Final at the Tokai Citizens Gymnasium on Saturday to successfully defend their title and claim their ninth Asian Games Gold medal in kabaddi.

"I am very happy to win a gold medal for my country. It was every player's dream to win a gold medal for their country... The country was expecting a gold medal from us, so there was a little pressure, but not much. We were confident that we would make a comeback... We want to go to the Olympics and make our country proud in the Olympics. Iran has also learned from us... I will dedicate this medal to my brother," Jaideep told ANI.

Players Dedicate Victory to the Nation

Indian men's kabaddi player Devank expressed gratitude to God, his teammates, coach and captain for their support and trust. He said the team was delighted to deliver the gold medal for India and dedicated the victory to the entire nation, which had high hopes for the team.

India completed an unbeaten gold-medal campaign as Arjun Deshwal and Devank Dalal led the attack and Sumit and Jaideep produced crucial defensive interventions to overcome Iran. "I would like to express my deep gratitude to God for supporting us and enabling us to play so well. Secondly, I want to thank the team, the coach, and the captain for placing their trust in me and giving me the chance to play. The whole team is overjoyed with how well we performed; winning gold was crucial for India, and now that we’ve achieved it, everyone is delighted. I would like to dedicate this gold medal to the entire nation of India, as everyone back home was pinning their hopes on us to bring back the gold—and we delivered," he told ANI.

As the final seconds ticked away, Iran could find no way back, with India completing a 40-34 victory to secure the gold medal and finish their Asian Games campaign unbeaten.