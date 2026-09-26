Punjab FC will start their IFA Shield 2026-27 campaign against Calcutta Customs Club. The match marks the first official outing for newly appointed head coach Pavlos Dermitzakis and features a revamped 24-member squad for the tournament.

Punjab FC will start their IFA Shield 2026-27 campaign against Calcutta Customs Club at Barasat Stadium on Sunday. The Group II encounter, scheduled for a 2.30 PM kickoff, marks the beginning of a new competitive season for the Shers and their first-ever campaign in the historic IFA Shield. The match serves as the first official outing for newly appointed head coach Pavlos Dermitzakis.

Revamped Punjab FC Squad

The Greek tactician has named a revamped 24-member squad for the tournament, featuring a balanced mix of youth, established domestic talent, and key international acquisitions. The foreign contingent, comprising European-experienced defender Patrick Gerard Bahanack alongside newly acquired attackers Diego Raposo, Alfred Planas Moya and Raphael Messi Bouli, is expected to add strength, pace, and finishing prowess to the lineup.

To ensure tactical discipline against the local challengers, Punjab FC will rely on a robust domestic core. Goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh provides assurance at the back, supported by the defensive grit of Muhammed Uvais, Bishu Sharma, and Suresh Meitei. In the centre of the park, Nikhil Prabhu and Khaiminthang Lhungdim are expected to play pivotal roles in orchestrating play and anchoring transitions.

The roster also underscores the club’s commitment to youth development, featuring several breakout talents from the Roundglass Football Academy. Graduates such as Manglenthang Kipgen, Muhammad Suhail, Arshvir Singh, and Ayush Deshwal have been integrated into the first team, providing the young athletes a vital platform to showcase their progression from the grassroots to the professional stage.

Underdogs Calcutta Customs

Calcutta Customs, on the other hand, will start as underdogs after their 3-1 loss against the current ISL champions East Bengal FC. Although they drew first blood through an early strike by Riki Gharami in the 12th minute on a difficult, muddy pitch affected by stormy weather, they were comprehensively outplayed by the Red & Gold Brigade.

Coach's Perspective

Speaking ahead of his managerial debut, Dermitzakis said, “We are very excited to begin our IFA Shield campaign. This historic tournament gives us a fantastic opportunity to evaluate our revamped squad in a highly competitive environment early in the season. We have built a formidable mix of experienced international players, established domestic leaders, and talented young boys from our Roundglass Academy."

"Calcutta Customs is a resilient side that knows the local conditions very well, but our focus remains on executing our tactical patterns, maintaining our discipline, and starting the group stage with a positive result,” he added.

Crucial Opener for Group Stage

Securing three points in Sunday's opener will be essential for Punjab FC to build momentum before they face local heavyweights East Bengal FC in their second group-stage fixture on September 30. (ANI)