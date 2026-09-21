The Indian women's table tennis team booked their quarterfinal slot at the Asian Games after a thumping 3-0 win over arch-rivals Pakistan. This follows their hard-fought 3-2 victory against Singapore in the opening match of their campaign.

Indian women's table tennis team booked their slot in the quarterfinals during the ongoing Asian Games, blanking arch-rivals Pakistan in their second Group F match on Monday.

After starting their campaign with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Singapore on Sunday, Team India sealed their spot in the women's table tennis quarterfinals with a thumping win over Pakistan.

India's Dominant Performance Against Pakistan

Team India started the clash well, with Suthirtha Mukherjee clashing against Aleena Khan, securing a convincing 3-0 (11-3, 11-3, 11-4) win to give India a 1-0 lead.

India was putting their squad's bench strength to the test against arch-rivals, with Suthirtha and Syndrela Das included in the play, replacing stars Diya Chitale and Yashaswini Ghorpade.

Syndrela came to play against Kalsoom Khan in the second match of the tie and India secured another 3-0 win (11-6, 11-7, 11-5), giving them a 2-0 lead.

The third match saw Sreeja Akula clashing against Fatima Khan, blanking her 3-0 (11-4, 11-4, 11-5) to seal the tie for India.

Hard-Fought Victory Over Singapore

Team India started off their Asian Games 2026 campaign with a sensational come-from-behind win over Singapore in their Group F match on Sunday.

India was trailing 1-2 at one point, just one match away from a loss. However, Sreeja Akula and Yashaswini Ghorpade fought it out to win the tie for India, winning the last two all-important matches. (ANI)