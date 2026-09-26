India's men's and women's kabaddi teams eye gold against Iran at the Asian Games 2026. Badminton star PV Sindhu starts her singles campaign, while Lakshya Sen is also in action. Medal hopes are high in athletics, archery, squash, and other events.

Kabaddi Teams Battle for Gold

India’s men’s and women’s kabaddi teams will battle for gold medals while two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu begins her singles campaign in badminton as the country’s key events at the Asian Games 2026 take place on Saturday. Both Indian kabaddi teams will face the Islamic Republic of Iran in the gold medal matches at the Tokai Citizen Gymnasium. The women’s final will be held in the morning, followed by the men’s title clash in the afternoon, according to Olympics.com. The Indian men’s team will aim to secure their ninth Asian Games gold medal, while the women’s side will be chasing their fourth title.

Badminton Campaign Kicks Off

In badminton, PV Sindhu will begin her women’s singles campaign and will look to lead India’s challenge after the unexpected exit of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty from the men’s doubles event. Lakshya Sen will also be in action in the men’s singles category and will face Singapore’s former world champion Loh Kean Yew.

Athletics Action

In athletics, Gulveer Singh will return to the track after winning silver in the men’s 10,000m event, as he competes in the 1500m heats with an aim to qualify for the final. Parul Chaudhary and Pooja will feature in the women’s 1500m final.

More Medal Hopes on Track and Field

Tajinderpal Singh Toor will look to complete a hat-trick of Asian Games gold medals in the men’s shot put event, while Praveen Chithravel will aim to improve on his Hangzhou 2023 bronze medal in the men’s triple jump final. India will also have medal chances in the men’s marathon, featuring Sawan Barwal and Kartik Karkera, along with the men’s and women’s 400m finals. Tejaswin Shankar, Jyothi Yarraji and Animesh Kujur will compete in qualifying rounds of their respective events.

Archery Qualification Rounds Begin

India’s archery campaign will begin with the qualification rounds. The archery contingent will look to continue its strong run after securing nine medals at the Hangzhou 2023 Asian Games.

Medal Prospects in Boxing and Squash

In boxing, Jadumani Singh Mandengbam, Kapil Pokhariya and Priya Ghanghas will compete for places in the quarter-finals. Meanwhile, squash players Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh, who have already secured medals after reaching the semi-finals, will look to progress further. Anahat will face Japan’s world No. 6 Satomi Watanabe, while Abhay will take on Pakistan’s Irfan Muhammad.

Other Key Events

Shooting action will continue with the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions event, while the Indian men’s hockey team will face hosts Japan in a crucial match as they aim to move closer to a semi-final spot. India will also have medal opportunities in canoe sprint, fencing and esports, while sailing will join the programme on Saturday. (ANI)