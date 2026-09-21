Ahead of their landmark T20I against India, Japan all-rounder Benjamin Ito-Davis aims to show 'Japanese spirit,' while teammate Jake Kusuda-Nairn has set his sights on taking the prized wicket of Indian teen batting star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Ahead of India's landmark one-off T20I against Japan ahead of the Asian Games 2026 campaign, Japan all-rounder Benjamin Ito-Davis aims to show "Japanese spirit" against the reigning T20 champions, while Jake Kusuda-Nairn wants the prized scalp of rising teen batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Earlier in September, the Japan Cricket Association (JCA) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that the men’s teams from each nation will play a T20 International match to launch the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of India-Japan diplomatic relations.

'Want to show Japanese spirit'

Speaking ahead of the match, all-rounder Ito-Davis, who has scored 263 runs in 25 T20Is and 20 innings at an average of 16.43 and picked 31 wickets with best figures of 3/8, expressed his excitement for the clash, saying that he wants to take up the challenge and showcase the Japanese spirit and way of cricket against the T20I giants.

"I cannot wait to just get out there, take on the challenge, and I am really looking forward to it," all-rounder Benjamin Ito-Davis told ICC Digital as quoted by ICC. "To represent Japan on the global stage and promote cricket in Japan is something I am really honoured and proud to do. As a team, we want to show that we can compete against a team like India and show that Japan spirit, the Japan way, but also play in a fair and respectful way," he added.

Kusuda-Nairn targets Sooryavanshi's wicket

On the other hand, Kusuda-Nairn, a 21-year-old all-rounder, admitted that he wants the prized wicket of India's youngest international cricketer, Sooryavanshi, who has been making waves at the age of 15 with his ultra-aggressive batting style and has already played six T20Is for India, scoring two fifties. Sooryavanshi is a well-known face to Japanese players as he fell for 23 runs to Charlie Hara-Hinze during the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Asia Cup back in 2024.

Kusuda-Nairn admits he wants the wicket of young star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, one of several players to come across Japan in youth international play. "I am just going to take it one ball at a time. A couple of wickets would be nice," he added.

Growth of Japanese Cricket

Kusuda Nairn said that the success of Japanese cricket across all levels and growth over the last couple of years has been incredible, and the media following has been really positive. "Even from a couple of years ago, the growth has been incredible," said the all-rounder. "The U19s doing well at the World Cup has definitely boosted Japan cricket. The media following, even the comments about how they love our jersey, has been positive," he added.

During the U19 World Cup this year, despite not winning a match, Japan managed some promising performances against Australia, Sri Lanka and Ireland, managing to bat whole 50 overs against them. Hugo Kelly also became Japan's first-ever centurion in the U19 World Cup and the 50-over format, scoring 200 runs in three innings.

Inspiring the next generation

Ito-Davis has a goal, to inspire the next generation of Japan to play cricket, no matter what gender. "If I am able to maybe inspire a Japanese kid to play cricket, boy or girl, to try cricket for the first time, that would be my greatest success story," he said. "A chance to promote the game even more (in Japan) is my goal," he signed off.

Squad

Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming (c), Charlie Hara-Hinze, Benjamin Ito-Davis, Alester Kadowaki-Fleming, Kohei Kubota, Jake Kusuda-Nairn, Wataru Miyauchi (wk), Reo Sakurano-Thomas, Alex Shirai-Patmore (wk), Shoma Sugaya-Slater, Declan Suzuki-McComb, Tsuyoshi Takada, Ibrahim Takahashi, Makoto Taniyama, Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake. (ANI)