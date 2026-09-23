President Droupadi Murmu congratulated the Indian women’s and men’s skeet teams for winning bronze medals at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026. She praised the shooters' skill and team spirit, with Mansukh Mandaviya also extending his wishes.

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday congratulated India’s women's and men's skeet teams on winning bronze at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026, praising the shooters for making the nation proud through their skill, determination and team spirit.

Murmu shared a post on X, writing, "Congratulations to Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan on winning the Bronze Medal in the Women’s Skeet Team event at the Asian Games 2026. Your skill, determination and team spirit have made the nation proud. May you continue to achieve greater laurels in future." The women’s team of Raiza, Parinaaz and Maheshwari finished third with a combined score of 331. Raiza and Parinaaz recorded 111 points each, while Maheshwari contributed 109. China won gold with 346 points, while Kazakhstan claimed silver.

President Congratulates Men's Team

The President also congratulated the men's skeet team and wrote on X, "India’s shooters continue to shine at the Asian Games! Warm congratulations to Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill and Mairaj Ahmad Khan on securing Bronze Medal in the Men’s Skeet Team event at the Asian Games 2026. Your outstanding performance has brought pride to the nation. May you always excel and bring greater laurels to the country."

The Indian men’s trio finished third with a total score of 346 points, tying with Kazakhstan before prevailing in the shoot-off to secure the bronze medal. Naruka also qualified for the men’s skeet individual final.

Sports Minister Extends Congratulations

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also congratulated the women’s team, which comprises Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan, for securing the country’s first-ever bronze medal in the women’s skeet team event at the Asian Games. "Heartiest congratulations to Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan on securing the first-ever Bronze Medal in the Women’s Skeet Team event at the #AsianGames2026," Mandaviya wrote on X.

Mandaviya also congratulated the Indian men’s skeet team of Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill and Mairaj Ahmad Khan after they secured bronze in the team event. "Heartiest congratulations to Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill and Mairaj Ahmad Khan on securing the Bronze Medal in the Men’s Skeet Team event at the #AsianGames2026," he wrote.

India's Medal Tally

The two shooting medals added to India’s tally at the Games, where the country also celebrated a historic soft tennis bronze by Jay Meena and a silver medal by veteran weightlifter Mirabai Chanu in the women’s 49kg category. India’s medal tally stood at 11, placing the country 11th in the standings, while China led with 63 medals. (ANI)