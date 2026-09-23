PM Narendra Modi congratulated weightlifter Mirabai Chanu on her silver medal win in the women’s 49kg event at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026. Chanu secured her maiden Asian Games medal with a combined lift of 198kg. India is proud of her.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu on winning silver in the women’s 49kg category at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026, saying her determination and consistency continue to inspire the nation.

The Prime Minister’s Office shared a post on X, writing, "A special Silver for @mirabai_chanu ! Congratulations to her on winning the medal in the Women’s 49 kg Weightlifting event. Her determination and consistency continue to inspire the nation. India is proud of her. Best wishes for her future endeavours: PM @narendramodi"

A special Silver for @mirabai_chanu! Congratulations to her on winning the medal in the Women’s 49 kg Weightlifting event. Her determination and consistency continue to inspire the nation. India is proud of her. Best wishes for her future endeavours: PM @narendramodi https://t.co/PTKLjXRjjw — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 23, 2026

Chanu's Maiden Asian Games Medal

Chanu secured her maiden Asian Games medal with a combined lift of 198kg, ending a long wait for a podium finish at the continental event. The Olympic medallist successfully completed all three of her snatch attempts, lifting 83kg, 85kg and 87kg. In the clean and jerk, she opened with 107kg before successfully lifting 111kg in her second attempt to finish with a total of 198kg.

North Korea’s Ri Song Gum won gold with a total lift of 215kg, while Wijayana claimed bronze.

Another Milestone in a Decorated Career

The silver marked another significant milestone in Chanu’s decorated career. A Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medallist and three-time Commonwealth Games champion, she became the second Indian weightlifter after Karnam Malleshwari to win medals at the Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, World Championships, Asian Championships and Commonwealth Championships.

Chanu had narrowly missed an Asian Games podium finish at Hangzhou in 2023, when an injury forced her to withdraw from her final clean and jerk attempt, leaving her fourth. The 32-year-old entered the Aichi-Nagoya Games after winning gold at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, adding another major medal to her collection.

From Humble Beginnings to National Icon

Born in Nongpok Kakching, Manipur, Chanu began formal weightlifting training in 2008. She rose from humble beginnings to become one of India’s most celebrated athletes, with her journey inspiring a new generation of weightlifters.

India's Medal Tally

India’s medal tally stood at 11, placing the country 11th in the standings, while China led with 65 medals.

(ANI)