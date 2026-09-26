Maharashtra Kabaddi Association's Gajanan Kirtikar praised Mumbai's Sonali Shingte and the Indian women's team for winning the Asian Games 2026 kabaddi gold, defeating Iran 37-34 in a thrilling final to successfully defend their title.

Kirtikar Hails Team's Gold Medal Performance

Maharashtra State Kabaddi Association Executive President Gajanan Kirtikar on Saturday congratulated Mumbai's Sonali Shingte and the Indian women's kabaddi team on their Asian Games gold medal, praising Shingte's exceptional performance and the team's contribution to Maharashtra and India's success. India clinched their third gold medal of the Asian Games 2026 after the women's kabaddi team defeated Iran 37-34 in a closely fought final on Saturday, successfully defending the title they won at the Hangzhou edition.

"Kabaddi is played across many Asian countries, and there is a high level of proficiency in the sport throughout the region; however, we consider India to be the place where Kabaddi originated. Sonali Shingte, a resident of Mumbai and a top-tier player of the Shivshakti Club, has demonstrated exceptional skill... I extend my congratulations to our player from Mumbai and to my entire team for their success in helping our state and country win at the national level and secure a gold medal among Asian nations," Kirtikar told ANI.

Tense Final Seals Gold for India

India held their nerve in a tense closing phase, with Iran pushing hard for a comeback. With a minute remaining, Iran needed points to stay in contention, but India's defence produced a crucial tackle on Aynaz to effectively seal the contest. Sanju Devi, who had been one of India's standout performers throughout the tournament, once again played a key role as the Indian team withstood Iran's challenge in the medal decider.

Indian Women's Kabaddi Squad

The Indian women's kabaddi team comprised Pooja, Raj Rani, Sonali Vishnu Shingate, Pushpa, Bhavna Devi, Ritu, Sanju Devi, Ritu Negi, Manisha Kumari, Pinki Roy, Jyoti and Nikita. (ANI)