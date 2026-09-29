The Indian women's shooting team, comprising Neeru, Aashima Ahlawat, and Manisha Keer, secured the silver medal in the women's trap team event at the Asian Games 2026. The trio scored 328 points, with Neeru also qualifying for the individual final.

The Indian women's shooting team of Neeru, Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer clinched the silver medal in the women's trap team event at the Asian Games 2026 in Japan on Tuesday.

The Indian trio finished with a combined score of 328 points, three points ahead of Kuwait, who secured the bronze medal with 325 points. China won the gold medal with a score of 346 points.

Neeru produced India's best individual performance, scoring 118 out of 125 to help the team finish ahead of Kuwait and secure the silver medal. Aashima and Manisha contributed scores of 106 and 104, respectively, out of a possible 125. Neeru also finished joint-top in the individual qualifying round alongside Qatar's Ray Bassil. She will compete in the individual final later on Tuesday.

The silver medal marks India's podium finish in the women's trap team event at the ongoing Asian Games in Japan.

Archery

In archery, India's Dhiraj Bommadevara and Neeraj Chauhan advanced to the men's recurve individual quarterfinals after winning their respective Round of 16 matches.

Earlier, in the Round of 32, Dhiraj defeated the Philippines' Girvin Garcia 6-0, while Neeraj overcame Indonesia's Riau Ega Agata Salsabilla 6-4.

In the Round of 16, Dhiraj defeated Chinese Taipei's Cheng Hsiang-Hui 6-2, while Neeraj beat South Korea's Kim Je-deok 6-4.

Other Sports Results

In cycling, Rojit Singh, David Beckham and Ronaldo Singh finished seventh among eight teams in men's team sprint qualification, while Celestina, Sarita Kumari and Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka finished sixth and last in the women's event. In kurash, Vipin Kumar lost 0-3 to South Korea's Hoon Hyeon-su in the men's 66kg Round of 16, while surfer Kishore Kumar Anbarasu was defeated 5.37-8.53 by the Philippines' Toby Espejon in the men's shortboard quarterfinal.

Squash

India completed a clean sweep over Iran in their final women's squash pool match, winning 3-0.

Tanvi Khanna secured a walkover after Narges Soltani retired in the opening game, before Anahat Singh beat Fereshteh Eghtedari 3-0 (11-5, 11-4, 11-7) and Joshna Chinappa defeated Najmeh Boushehrizadeh 3-0 (11-1, 11-3, 11-9).

India won all three group matches and advanced to the quarterfinals.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)