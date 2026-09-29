Double silver medallist at the Asian Games 2026, Vidarsa K Vinod, received a grand welcome in Thiruvananthapuram after winning two silver medals in team shooting events. She is the first woman from Keralam to win an Asian Games medal in shooting.

Double silver medallist at the Asian Games 2026, Vidarsa K Vinod received a grand welcome from fans and family members after arriving at Thiruvananthapuram Airport on Monday night, saying she was delighted by the reception. "I got my medal for my country, for my Kerala people, and I was not expecting that I would get such a grand welcome. I feel so happy to be here. I am very excited to see all the people here," Vidarsa told ANI at the airport.

Historic Double Silver at Asian Games

Vidarsa returned home after making history at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, where she won two silver medals in team events. The shooter was part of the Indian women's 10m air rifle team that won silver in the opening medal event for India at the Games. Vidarsa, Elavenil Valarivan and Sonam Uttam Maskar combined for a qualification aggregate of 1898.0 points to finish second.

The achievement also made Vidarsa the first woman sportsperson from Keralam to win an Asian Games medal in shooting. She later added a second silver medal as part of India's women's 50m rifle 3 positions team. Vidarsa, Tilottama Sen and Ashi Chouksey finished second with a combined score of 1763-90x, with China claiming the gold. Vidarsa and Tilottama also qualified for the individual women's 50m rifle 3 positions final.

State Proposes Government Role

Her performances have also prompted a proposal from Keralam Sports Minister OJ Janeesh for her appointment to a suitable government post under the applicable sports quota provisions. In a letter to Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan, Janeesh highlighted Vidarsa's historic achievement and urged the authorities to examine her eligibility and initiate the necessary proceedings. The minister said the appointment would recognise Vidarsa's achievement and serve as an inspiration for young athletes in the state.

Vidarsa's two medals added to India's strong showing at the 2026 Asian Games, with the country continuing to produce podium finishes across shooting and other disciplines. (ANI)