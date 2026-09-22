India's Jay Meena defeated Pakistan's Arain Hussain 4-0 in a soft tennis clash at the Asian Games 2026. In the women's singles, Aadhya Tiwari lost to her Thai opponent, while the men's sepaktakraw team lost their match against Malaysia.

India's Jay Meena beat arch-rival Pakistan's Arain Hussain in his Group D soft tennis clash at the ongoing Asian Games 2026 at Aichi-Nagoya on Tuesday. As per ESPN, Jay secured a 4-0 whitewash win over Arain with a scoreline of 4-2, 4-0, 4-2, 4-0.

Earlier, in the women's singles competition, Aadhya Tiwari lost 1-4 to Alisha Ziegler (Thailand) with a scoreline of 4-1, 0-4, 0-4, 2-4, 4-6. With the group winners getting to go to the quarterfinals, Aadhya will need to win her match against rival Pakistan's Kainaat Shallwani and also pray that the Pakistani beats Ziegler to stand a chance at a move to the final eight.

Sepaktakraw

Coming to the sepaktakraw, India is all but done and dusted in the men's team Regu in Group B, losing their second Group B contest against Malaysia by 0-2. They still have one match to go, against the Philippines on Wednesday. India lost to Malaysia 15-9, 15-12. Yesterday, India had lost their group B clash to Japan 1-2. (ANI)