Indian kabaddi player Sonali Vishnu Shingate expressed her joy after winning the Asian Games gold, defeating Iran 37-34. She dedicated the medal to her family, calling it an emotional moment after a long wait since her 2018 silver medal.

Indian kabaddi player Sonali Vishnu Shingate described her Asian Games gold as an emotional and proud moment, dedicating the medal to her family after helping the women's team successfully defend its title with a 37-34 win over Iran in the final on Saturday. For Sonali, the gold was particularly special as it completed a long wait for an Asian Games title after she had won silver at the 2018 edition. She missed the Hangzhou Asian Games due to injury.

"It's a very happy moment for us. It's a pride moment as well as an emotional moment. Every player dreams of representing their country and winning a gold medal. I have played many times before this, but this is first time for the newcomers in the team. It's a very happy moment for them as well," said Sonali after the gold medal win. "As far as I am concerned, I didn't have an Asian Games gold medal. I have won gold medals in the World Cup, Championship and SAB Games. But I have waited a lot for the Asian Games. We won silver in 2018 and then gold in 2026. I can't express my happiness," she told ANI.

India were pushed hard by Iran in the final, but held their nerve in the closing stages to secure their third gold medal of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. With a minute remaining, India's defence produced a crucial tackle on Aynaz to prevent Iran from making a late comeback. "Indians always dream of winning a gold medal in Asian Games. We have fulfilled their dream today. We are very happy about it," Sonali said.

Medal dedicated to family and self

The experienced player dedicated the medal to herself and her family, who she said had supported her throughout her career. "I would like to dedicate the medal to myself and my family. Every player works hard, has patience and struggles. I would like to dedicate the medal to my family as they always support me. They always tell me to practice and rest. I have a lot of support from them," she said.

Advocates for Women's Pro Kabaddi League

Sonali also called for greater opportunities for women kabaddi players in India and suggested that a women's league on the lines of the Pro Kabaddi League could help the sport grow. "I would like to tell the government that they are already supporting Kabaddi at an international level. If there is a Pro Kabaddi League like tournament in our country, it would be very good for women's players. There is a men's league now. This will increase professionalism in Kabaddi. Talent will come out more. Every player will get financial support from the franchises. The glamour of Kabaddi will also increase. Especially for women's Kabaddi. I would like to tell them to focus on Kabaddi. Let's start a women's Kabaddi league as soon as possible," she said.

Coach praises comeback journey

Sonali's coach Rajesh Padave also spoke about the journey that led to her Asian Games triumph, recalling that she had missed the Hangzhou Games after suffering an injury and had resolved to return stronger for the next edition. "It is a matter of great pride that the women's team has won gold. First, we secured gold in cricket, and now the women's Kabaddi team has also won gold. This is a huge achievement, and I congratulate the entire Kabaddi team," Padave told ANI.

Recalling their conversation before the Hangzhou Asian Games, Padave said Sonali had prioritised her recovery rather than competing without being fully fit. "Just before the Asian Games in China last time, Sonali suffered an injury. I told her that the injury isn't a major issue and she can still go and play. She replied, 'I won't be able to give 100%. It would be better for me to just come back home.' It was actually a difficult situation, as she could have easily gone to play. But she said, 'Sir, I will work hard and play in the next Asian Games,' acknowledging the significant difference in performance levels required. Despite that, she worked incredibly hard, made it back into the Indian team for the Asian Games, and is now returning with a gold medal. We feel immense pride."

The victory saw India retain the women's kabaddi gold they had won at the Hangzhou Asian Games, while taking their overall medal tally at Aichi-Nagoya to 27, including three gold, 11 silver and 13 bronze medals. (ANI)