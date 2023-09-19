Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asian Games 2023: From topper in 2018 to struggler - Saurabh Chaudhary's mysterious decline in pistol shooting

    This article explores the remarkable rise and subsequent challenges faced by Saurabh Chaudhary, a promising talent in pistol shooting, with insights from Jaspal Rana ahead of Asian Games 2023.

    Asian Games 2023: From topper in 2018 to struggler - Saurabh Chaudhary's mysterious decline in pistol shooting snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 19, 2023, 1:49 PM IST

    Saurabh Chaudhary, once an ascending star in the world of pistol shooting, has experienced a perplexing decline. This decline, however, has not gone unnoticed by outspoken figure Jaspal Rana, who has criticized the national shooting federation and certain coaches for their perceived lack of support during Chaudhary's challenging times. Rana, a Dronacharya awardee, believes that the absence of assistance played a role in Chaudhary's fading from the limelight after achieving great success.

    In 2018, Chaudhary gained widespread acclaim within the Indian shooting community when he shattered a world record on his way to a gold medal at the Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang. Nevertheless, five years later, his name is conspicuously absent from India's roster for the upcoming edition of the quadrennial extravaganza in Hangzhou, China.

    Jaspal Rana, who served as the junior national team coach during Chaudhary's meteoric rise, expresses sadness over how the 21-year-old shooter from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, has been managed during this difficult phase.

    Rana questions the whereabouts of the numerous coaches who seemed eager to associate with Chaudhary when he was winning medals consistently. He also raises concerns about the role of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) in supporting the young athlete.

    As someone who observed Chaudhary's ascent closely, Rana coached the Indian junior team when Chaudhary secured a historic gold at the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires. At that time, Chaudhary was in top form, consistently winning medals, including gold, at international events.

    Rana laments the lack of support and guidance for Chaudhary during his difficult phase, contrasting it with his earlier successes. He believed Chaudhary's calm demeanor and talent would help him navigate challenges, but he speculates that conflicting advice from various coaches may have led to confusion.

    Before the Tokyo Olympics, Chaudhary was seen as a major medal prospect, even surpassing Neeraj Chopra in javelin throw. However, their fortunes diverged significantly, with Chopra making history while Chaudhary quietly exited the scene.

    Jaspal Rana, known for his own comebacks during his athletic career, encourages Chaudhary to make another attempt, emphasizing that setbacks are a part of a sportsperson's journey. He is willing to offer support but awaits Chaudhary's initiative, as he doesn't wish to impose himself on the young shooter.

    Rana acknowledges Chaudhary's exceptional talent and believes he has the potential to win an Olympic medal. Despite Chaudhary's recent struggles, Rana retains faith in the shooter's abilities.

    In his most recent international outing, Chaudhary finished 30th in the 10m air pistol event at the ISSF World Cup in Rio de Janeiro, a stark contrast to his previous stellar performances.

    Last Updated Sep 19, 2023, 1:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Football Manchester City defend Champions League Title in the last-ever group stage under current format osf

    Champions League 2023/24: Man City kicks off title defence in UEFA's last-ever group stage format

    Football Asian Games 2023: India vs China; when and where to catch the live action osf

    Asian Games 2023: India vs China; when and where to catch the live action

    Cricket Bangladesh cricketer Tanzim Hasan faces backlash for misogynistic remarks after impressive Asia Cup debut osf

    Bangladesh cricketer Tanzim Hasan faces backlash for misogynistic remarks after impressive Asia Cup debut

    Football Neymar's frustration mounts as Al-Hilal disappoint in AFC Champions League osf

    Neymar's frustration mounts as Al-Hilal disappoint in AFC Champions League

    Football MLS 2023: Lionel Messi's very goal, assist and key moment so far this season at Inter Miami osf

    MLS 2023: Lionel Messi's every goal, assist and key moment so far this season at Inter Miami

    Recent Stories

    First and historic session': PM Modi addresses Lok Sabha in new Parliament building AJR

    'First and historic session': PM Modi addresses Lok Sabha in new Parliament building

    The VaccineWar Sudha Murthy says India Can Do It after seeing Vivek Ranjan Agnihotris film ADC

    The Vaccine War: Sudha Murthy says “India Can Do It” after seeing Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s film

    Viral Tiramisu Drawer! The ingenious desert hack that's taking the Internet by storm - WATCH snt

    Viral Tiramisu Drawer! The ingenious desert hack that's taking the Internet by storm - WATCH

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Kartik Aaryan visits Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings from Bappa (Video) RBA

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Kartik Aaryan visits Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings from Bappa (Video)

    First-ever dog-fox hybrid 'Dogxim' discovered in Brazil dies mysteriously, prompts investigation snt

    First-ever dog-fox hybrid 'Dogxim' discovered in Brazil dies mysteriously, prompts investigation

    Recent Videos

    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon
    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks WATCH AJR

    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks | WATCH

    Video Icon