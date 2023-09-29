Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asian Games 2023: Boxer Nikhat Zareen assures India of medal; secures 2024 Paris Olympics quota

    Boxer Nikhat Zareen (50 kg) assured India of medal at Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China, on Friday and secured 2024 Paris Olympics quota

    Asian Games 2023: Boxer Nikhat Zareen assures India of medal; secures 2024 Paris Olympics quota snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 29, 2023, 4:59 PM IST

    Nikhat Zareen, a two-time world champion boxer, clinched a coveted spot at the 2024 Paris Olympics and secured herself a medal opportunity as she breezed through to the 50kg semifinals at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China, on Friday. In her third bout of the tournament, Nikhat impressively secured a victory over Nassar Hanan from Jordan in less than three minutes, with the referee stopping the contest (RSC).

    The reigning Commonwealth Games champion asserted her dominance early in the bout with a sharp jab, maintaining control with a series of precise combination punches. Her performance was so commanding that the referee had no choice but to issue three standing counts to the Jordanian boxer before ultimately calling off the contest.

    Meanwhile, Parveen, a World Championship bronze medalist, showcased her prowess by defeating the local favorite, Zichun Xu, with a convincing 5-0 victory, advancing to the quarterfinals.

    However, Lakshya Chahar faced disappointment as he exited the competition in the first round, succumbing to a 1-4 defeat at the hands of Kyrgyzstan's Omurbek Bekzhigit Uulu in the 80kg Round of 16 bout.

    In the women's events, semifinalists in the 50kg, 54kg, 57kg, and 60kg weight categories, along with the finalists in the 66kg and 75kg, will secure qualification for the Paris Olympics. For the men, Olympic quotas will be granted to the gold and silver medalists in each of the seven weight divisions.

    Last Updated Sep 29, 2023, 5:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ODI World Cup 2023: Yuvraj Singh reveals his choice as Axar Patel's replacement; relives memories from 2011 snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: Yuvraj Singh reveals his choice as Axar Patel's replacement; relives memories from 2011

    1992 WC winner's shocker! "Muslims in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad will support Pakistan in World Cup 2023" - WATCH snt

    1992 WC winner's shocker! 'Muslims in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad will support Pakistan in World Cup 2023' - WATCH

    ODI World Cup 2023: Sehwag offers advice to India; reveals Dhoni's one-liner in 2011 to handle pressure snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: Sehwag offers advice to India; reveals Dhoni's one-liner in 2011 to handle pressure

    football ISL 2023-24: Feel like we lost 2 points, says unhappy Odisha FC's Sergio Lobera after draw to Mumbai City FC snt

    ISL 2023-24: Feel like we lost 2 points, says unhappy Odisha FC's Sergio Lobera after draw to Mumbai City FC

    football ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC's coach Des Buckingham praises players' character in 2-2 draw against Odisha FC snt

    ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC's coach Des Buckingham praises players' character in 2-2 draw against Odisha FC

    Recent Stories

    Akshara Singh SEXY video and photos: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's BOLD song goes viral on YouTube-WATCH RBA

    Akshara Singh SEXY video and photos: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's BOLD song goes viral on YouTube-WATCH

    New York City's sinking hotspots raise concerns: NASA report AVV

    New York City's sinking hotspots raise concerns: NASA report

    ODI World Cup 2023: Yuvraj Singh reveals his choice as Axar Patel's replacement; relives memories from 2011 snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: Yuvraj Singh reveals his choice as Axar Patel's replacement; relives memories from 2011

    Ray Ban Meta smart glasses 5 things to know about it gcw

    Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses: 5 things to know about it

    Janhvi Kapoor on porn sites: Actress on disturbing teenage experience of finding fake explicit images online ATG

    Janhvi Kapoor on porn sites: Actress on disturbing teenage experience of finding fake explicit images online

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out vkp

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out

    Video Icon
    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon